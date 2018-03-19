App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 19, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mosque never existed at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya: Shankaracharya

Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said that a grand Ram Temple would be rebuilt at the site once a stay order given by court is vacated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati today claimed that a mosque had never existed at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya and that the structure demolished by right-wing activists in 1992 was a temple.

"A masjid never existed at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya," the Shankaracharya told reporters here on the Ram Temple-Babri Mosque dispute.

"Kar Sevaks demolished the temple, not a masjid," he claimed.

He said that a grand Ram Temple would be rebuilt at the site once a stay order given by court is vacated.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing the petitions in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

The Shankaracharya also said that corruption poses a "real challenge" for the country.

Politicians, right from the level of village panchayat members, spend huge amounts of money on elections, he said.

"Even for registering a First Information Report, bribe is given to police," he said.

"When I speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, I am called a Congressman. I was a Congressman when the freedom struggle was on. Then only the Congress was fighting the British rule. Today, I am a religious leader," he said.

tags #Ayodhya #Babri Masjid #India #Ram Janmabhoomi

