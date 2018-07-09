MOSPI seeks Rs 1,200 crore extra budgetary support

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has sought extra budgetary support of Rs 1,200 crore for four key surveys, a senior official said.

"The MOSPI has asked for around Rs 1,200 crore more this month for four surveys -- informal sector, services, time use and economic census," MOSPI Secretary and Chief Statistician K V Eapen told reporters today.

Addressing a round table conference on 'data for new India', Statistics Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said, "my ministry is in the process of evolving a national policy on official statistics with a view of providing a framework for improving our official statistical system."

The minister was of the view that the policy would help India improve its standards and quality of statistics, which are used for policy making.

The minister pointed out that to retain the trust of public in statistical products, and in particular those that are regularly or periodically produced by one office, require statistical audit through an external expertise.

He said, "Internal quality control mechanisms are not adequate. Many countries are moving towards advanced quality control frameworks and statistical audit mechanisms, which may be explored in the Indian context."

The minister expressed concern over the fewer number of graduates and post-graduates pursuing the statistical profession in the government, due to which statistical agencies are relying on other professionals. "This area needs a thorough examination at all levels," he said.