MOSPI begins process to recruit new chief statistician

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has begun the process for recruiting Chief Statistician of India as incumbent Pravin Srivastava would retire on August 31. The eligible candidates are required to submit their applications for the post with the ministry by August 17, as per a notice issued by MOSPI on July 17.

Pravin Srivastava was appointed as the Chief Statistician of India (CSI) in October 2018. His tenure ends on August 31, 2020.

According to the ministry's notice, the CSI would have a tenure of three years which may be extended by additional two years.

The age of the candidate at the time of applying should not be more than 55 years. The CSI also discharges duties as Secretary of MOSPI and also heads the National Statistical Organisation.

Besides, the CSI serves as Secretary of the National Statistical Commission. The ministry began the process of recruiting the CSI in February 2018, a month after the retirement of TCA Anant.

The appointment is important because the CSI is responsible for bringing out important macroeconomic data which is required for policy making by different wings of the government.

The CSI brings out national accounts data (economic growth), factory output and retail inflation. These three sets of macroeconomic data are required for taking the right steps at the right time to maneuver the economic activities in the country by the government.

Besides, the CSI is a point person for job surveys, economic census, the annual survey of industries, and surveys on health, agricultural households consumption spending.