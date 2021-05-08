COVID-19 | More than 200 officers of CBIC, CBDT lost their lives in the line of duty: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said it was because of the service of officers that essential COVID-19 medical supplies including oxygen are clearing various ports and reaching hospitals. (File Image)

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur acknowledged and appreciated all the officers of the ministry who are “risking” their lives and serving the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a short video message, Thakur said it was because of their service that essential COVID-19 medical supplies including oxygen are clearing various ports and reaching hospitals.

“I would like to take this moment to acknowledge and express my sincere appreciation for each and every officer of finance ministry in the field of duty. You are risking your lives in the service of the nation,” he said at the beginning of the video.

He further said: “In this hour of crisis, the nation is grateful for your service. It is because of your service that essential medical supplies such as oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and medical equipment are being swiftly cleared at various ports. It is because of your service that the wheels of the government system are running efficiently. Every decision you take and every consignment cleared swiftly by our officers is reaching hospitals across the country and saving lives.”

In his message, Thakur further remembered the officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Income Tax department who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“I also want to take a moment to remember 110 officers of CBIC and 119 officers of CBDT who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones,” he said.



The minister concluded the message by urging people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccinate themselves. “We will get through these difficult times. I also urge all of you to follow COVID protocols and get yourself and your family members vaccinated,” he added.

India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data updated on the day. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.