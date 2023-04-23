 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MoRTH plans to raise Rs 35,000 crore through asset monetisation this fiscal: Official

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) plans to raise Rs 35,000 crore through various modes of asset monetisation in this financial year, against Rs 32,855-crore target in the last fiscal, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Currently, MoRTH monetises its assets under three different modes viz toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model, Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and project-based financing, in order to provide all categories of investors an opportunity to invest in assets pertaining to highways and associated infrastructure.

Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) is an instrument on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.

Elaborating further, the official told PTI that while Rs 15,000 crore is planned to be raised in 2023-24 via project-based financing of high-speed corridors by securitising the future toll revenues without any guidance from the authority, Rs 10,000 is planned to be raised via InvIT.