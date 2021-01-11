MoRTH notifies rules for facilitating renewal of International driving license while travelling abroad

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification to facilitate the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for Indian citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad.

As per the notification released on January 7, it is proposed that Indian citizens can apply for renewal through Indian Embassies / Missions abroad, from where these applications would move to the VAHAN portal in India, to be considered by the respective RTOs.

Earlier, there was no mechanism for its renewal while citizens were abroad and their IDP had expired.

It said that IDP would be couriered to the citizen at his/her address abroad by the respective RTOs.

The Ministry in its notification also removed the conditions of a Medical Certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the request for the IDP in India.

The idea is that a citizen who has a valid driving licence should not have a requirement for another medical certificate.

The Ministry also said that the IDP application can also be made with out VISA now.

"There are countries where the Visa is issued on arrival or Visa is issued at the last moment: in such cases, VISA is not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel," the ministry said.