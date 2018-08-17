App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mortal remains of Atal Bihari Vajpayee being taken to BJP headquarters

The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1pm and the last rites would be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being taken to the BJP headquarters from his residence on the Krishna Menon Marg here with people in large numbers joining the procession.

Amid chants of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe', a decorated gun carriage carrying the mortal remains of Vajpayee, who passed away last evening, left for the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Updadhyay Marg around 10 am.

A huge crowd has gathered outside the BJP headquarters where the top party leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and several union ministers will pay their last respects.

Vajpayee,93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here last evening after a prolonged illness.

related news

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final procession here. 

A state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee. The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1pm and the last rites would be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here at 4pm.

Early this morning, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid homage to the former prime minister at his official residence.

ALSO READ: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 13-day term: The shortest PM stint in India's history - 

In view of the funeral procession, several roads in the national capital have been closed for the public later in the day. Some of the roads that have been closed from 8am include Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road.

SLIDESHOW — Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life in pictures: A poet, a visionary and an inspiring leader

DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed, the traffic police said. Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi.

Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 11:20 am

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.