Morshi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Morshi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Morshi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Morshi constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Morshi is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Amravati district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Morshi Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 69.48% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.61% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde won this seat by a margin of 40162 votes, which was 21.75% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 184672 votes.Dr Bonde Anil Sukhadeorao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 6035 votes. IND polled 165386 votes, 26.55% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .