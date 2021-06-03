Below is a shortlist of all the important articles from newspapers.

Electronic, smartphone, and auto plants to get back to normalcy

There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel as major consumer electronics, smartphone, and auto companies are resuming or increasing production this week more than a fortnight after they shut plants or scaled-down output for the domestic market after States easing restricting amid a sharp decrease in Covid infections, says Economic Times.

Who they are: LG, Samsung, Godrej Appliances, Haier, Vivo, Oppo, Bosch, Siemens, Panasonic, Carrier Midea and auto companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bajaj and Hero MotoCorp have either restarted production or are planning to do so.

Why it is possible: Companies expect sales to normalise soon.

There is a pent-up demand in the market after the lockdown.

Standardises regulations for crypto industry soon

It’s good news for the cryptocurrency industry. There is a plan to overhaul and standardise its disclosure and compliance mechanisms in a bid to establish itself as a legitimate business in the eyes of legacy financial players, says Economic Times.

How it is important: The effort has gathered pace after RBI made it clear banks should not apply its April 2018 circular — struck down by the Supreme Court in 2020 — to penalise customers for dealing in cryptocurrencies.

It will include standardised annual audits, routine disclosures of company information and funding, repeat know your customer (KYC) checks, improved data storage standards as well as a reassessment of customer risk profile.

Who benefits: Leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including WazirX, CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber, have partnered with the Internet and Mobile Association of India to set up an advisory board to implement a code of conduct for the industry.

The board will be set up under the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council, part of IAMAI, and will act as a self-regulatory organisation for the sector.

Pfizer may get indemnity in India

India is planning to indemnify Pfizer Inc against any liabilities if its covid vaccinations go wrong and create any after-effects on patients, says Economic Times.

What is it important: The move is expected the company to roll out vaccines in India much faster.

The government plans to extend the same support to Moderna and other international vaccine makers if they apply for Emergency Use Authorisation.

The US and UK have granted vaccine makers immunity against being sued for adverse effects.

Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government for supplying 50 million vaccine doses between July and October.

Govt plans all power purchases through exchanges

The Union power ministry wants a centralised system to route electricity consumption in the country through power exchanges, Economic Times says.

Why it is important: A national uniform price, as well as a cheapest available power, is available across the country.

This will also lead to large savings in procurement costs.

Such an initiative could have resulted in ₹12,300 crore benefit in 2019-20.

GST complications to stare at CSR spends on Covid

Several companies are increasing their corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend during the Covid second wave. But they are set to face GST complications around input tax credits on the cost incurred or goods purchased and supplied free of cost under CSR, Economic Times says.

How it is important: The government allowed companies to categorise certain Covid related expenditure as CSR, such as creating health infrastructure for Covid care, manufacturing or supplying of O2 concentrators, ventilators, cylinders or any other medical equipment that’s primarily used for countering the pandemic.

Tax experts said there is no clarity on the input tax credit availment under the GST framework.

Availing of input GST credit on CSR spends would always be contentious.

Govt clears Model Tenancy Act after six years

The Union cabinet approved the Model Tenancy Act after more than six years after it was mooted, says Times of India.

The aim: To protect the interests of both tenants and landlords.

How it is important: To open up a large number of residential and commercial properties for rental as the legal framework will eliminate the fear of owners losing their properties.

The Act says suggests that the security deposit for residential properties be not more than two months’ rent. For commercial properties, it should not be more than six months’ rent.

For revision of rent, landlords need to give a written notice three months in advance and the new rent will be on mutual consent.

If a tenant does not vacate the premises after the tenancy expires, the landlord will be entitled to compensation.

The landlord can’t forcefully evict the tenant during the agreed contract period.

Covid hits bus rollout plan in Delhi

The exponential growth of Covid cases compelled the Delhi government to put a brake on the steady move towards purchasing buses with a target of 11,000 buses, says Times of India.

Delhi has 6,752 buses at present, including 3,762 in the Delhi Transport Corporation’s fleet and 2,990 in the Cluster Scheme.

Delhi needs 11,000 buses to meet the public demand.

The first lot of DTC’s 1,000 AC and low-floor buses expected to hit the streets soon.

Banks list ₹83,000 crore NPAs for bad bank

Work Under Way To Ensure Nat’l Asset Rejig Co Starts Operations Quickly

Public sector banks have shortlisted 28 loan accounts to be transferred to the National Asset Reconstruction Company, says Times of India.

How it is done: Lead banks have completed obtaining approval from co-lenders in 22 accounts with Rs 82,500 crore of loans due

Within this amount, borrowers such as VOVL, Amtek Auto, Reliance Naval, Jaypee Infratech, Castex Technologies, GTL, Visa Steel and Wind World account for 80%.

Other large companies that are to be sold to the NARCL include Lavasa Corporation, Ruchi Worldwide, Consolidated Construction and a few toll projects.

Govt panel wants PLI scheme to revamp

A panel headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has suggested a revamp of the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic manufacturing and make the initiative more investor-friendly, says Business Standard.

Why it is important: By “regular handholding” and removing hurdles on the way without delay.

By setting up an effective “institutional mechanism” to constantly engage with companies that have decided to participate in the ₹ 1.97 trillion scheme.

The mechanism will focus on addressing challenges faced by investors, including global giants, which have shown interest in the scheme.

B R Shetty to drag BoB to court

Dubai-based billionaire B R Shetty is planning to drag the Bank of Baroda to the courts after getting a clean chit from a Dubai domiciled forensic auditor Wise House Consultants tasked with investigating fund transfers among BRS Group firms, says Business Standard.

The report says Shetty was not only a victim of a complex financial scam involving his group´s top executives but was unfairly targeted by banks and the media as a “defaulter”.

Why BoB: Shetty is currently in India and trying to return to Dubai to take care of his businesses, but a travel ban issued by BoB has put paid to his plans.

London-listed NMC Healthcare of Shetty’s assets are under administration since 2020 after auditors detected $ 4 billion of undeclared debt.

SEBI tells private unlisted infrastructure investment trusts to get more investors

The SEBI is carefully scrutinising applications for private unlisted infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) that have limited investors, and has informally asked them to broaden their investor base before it grants them approval, says Business Standard report.

The apprehension: The market regulator is concerned that this vehicle could be used to circumvent tax requirements.

It doubts that people are structuring investments through InvITs to avoid tax.

What it is important:

An InvIT is an investment vehicle that holds infrastructure assets such as roads or power plants.

It is considered a useful way to monetise such assets, and also raise money for funding infrastructure projects.

Investors look to US office space, Indian warehouses for more returns

Indian business houses and high net worth individuals are betting big on investing in warehousing in India and office space in the United States to hedge the risks in their real estate portfolio that have emerged from Covid-19 says Business Standard.

Why this interest: Domestic office rentals, in which HNIs put in their money, are now under severe pressure.

As ‘work from home’ becomes the norm, companies are trimming real estate requirements to cut costs.

Yields on rentals from shopping malls have also dropped sharply.

There has been a 1,015 percent increase in transactions for office space in the US as compared to pre-pandemic times.

HNIs are willing to put in ₹ 2050 crore in the US as rentals in US office real estate have gone up.

The US has two other advantages.

First, the lease tenure is around nine years, unlike five to six years in India.

Second, tenants respect and value contracts, minimising the risk.

RIL, Tata, Adani, Suzuki JV to tap PLI plan for Li-ion biz

Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Group, Tata Chemicals, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, and a joint venture led by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. are among companies that have shown interest in building lithium-ion cell manufacturing plants in India, says Mint. State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), Exide Industries Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Greeenko Group, and Renew Power are also in the race.

How it is important: The government wants to turn India into a global hub for the manufacture of EVs by the turn of this decade.

The list has several of India’s top conglomerates, renewable energy firms, and battery makers seeking to take advantage of the government’s ₹18,100 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to make lithium-ion cells.

The government is looking to attract investments worth ₹45,000 crore.

Singapore’s GIC leads ₹1,200 cr pre-IPO funding in Star Health

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd, the health insurer backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Westbridge Capital, raised around ₹1,200 crore in a pre-IPO funding round led by Singapore’s state investor GIC, Mint report citing sources said.

Who are funding: GIC led the funding with around ₹600 crore investments.

Capital Group invested around ₹300 crore.

A few other public market investors also participated in the round as well as the existing investors of the company.

Why Star Health: Star Health has seen one of the highest growths in the industry in gross premiums in FY21, and the company’s finances remain strong despite a challenging year.

OfBusiness in talks with SoftBank for fundraise

OFB Tech, which runs the OfBusiness business-to-business marketplace, is in advanced talks to raise $150 million from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., says Mint.

Why it is important: It will give the valuation of the startup at $1.3 billion.

OfBusiness was founded in 2015 by Asish Mohapatra, Ruchi Kalra, Vasant Sridhar and Bhuvan Gupta.

The seven-year-old company last raised capital in April when a consortium of investors, led by returning investor Falcon Edge Capital, pumped in $110 million.