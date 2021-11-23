Noel Tata gives up all executive roles after turning 65

Low profile Noel Tata shed his executive responsibilities at the Tata Group earlier this month in line with the retirement policy for senior personnel, The Economic Times reported.

Why it’s important: He stepped down as the managing director of Tata International after turning 65.

The Tata Group mandates executive directors to retire from executive positions at 65 and all board positions at 70.

Noel Tata will continue to hold a non-executive post as chairman of Trent, Tata Investment Corp., Voltas and Tata International. He is also vice-chairman of Titan.

He’s slated to play a larger strategic role going forward across boards, including at Trent, Voltas and Titan.

He’s also likely to be more active at the Tata Trusts — he was nominated as a trustee in 2019.

MobiKwik may defer IPO as valuation dips

MobiKwik could delay its IPO by two to three months, The Economic Times reported.

Why it’s important: It might even push it to the next financial year as it struggles to find foreign institutional backers at the right valuation amid growing scepticism around fintech business models.

It had filed its draft IPO papers for a Rs 1,900 crore IPO in July.

It was planning to launch the offering before Diwali day of November 4.

The fintech firm has been advised to not go ahead with its IPO as it may be hard to find enough demand from institutional investors.

ET sources said the IPO valuation has come down by as much as 30-40%.

The disappointing public listing by Paytm has led to further corrections in fintech valuations among investors.

Raymond set to rejig businesses, put professional boards in place

The Raymond Group, with interests in textiles, apparel and realty, is working toward reorganising its businesses, The Economic Times reported.

Why it’s important: The group is planning to focus on five core revenue streams, including textile, fast-moving consumer goods, real estate, education and engineering.

It also plans to have professional boards to raise growth capital in the future.

The group had started its real estate business during the pandemic constructing its first project at its Thane land parcel, earlier a mill land.

Reymond Realty is developing a 1-million-sq-ft commercial project including grade A offices and high-street retail components on 9.5 acres out of its nearly 125-acre land parcel at Thane’s Cadbury Junction.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman of Raymond Group, said: “All our boards will be completely professional in the next 12 months. Our FMCG and manufacturing companies have already done that.”

Global startups tap Indian tech talent

Global technology startups are looking at either establishing a footprint in India or expanding their existing operations to exploit a readily-available pool of technology talent, Mint reported.

Why it’s important: The focus is especially on niche digital areas such as analytics and data science.

The main reasons are there is a global shortage of skilled tech talent and the pandemic has led a lot of the tech talent to move away from Silicon Valley and Bay Area.

The Indian tech talent has also moved up the value chain which makes them sought after at a less cost.

San Francisco-based Fluxon Apps Plc, another San Francisco- based Mitsogo Inc, Indonesia-based ride-hailing startup Go-Jek, London-based AI-based fintech Bridgeweave and US-based data solutions firm iMerit Technology are some of the firms eyeing India or already there.

All govt vehicles may go electric in 3 years

All central government ministries and their field offices may switch to electric vehicles in the next three years, Mint reported.

Why it’s important: This is according to a plan being explored by the Union government.

This will burnish the government’s green credentials after India agreed to achieve net-zero emission by 2070.

The government has chosen nine cities with a population of 4 million and above—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat and Pune—for accelerated EV adoption.

The government is planning to leverage the Rs 10,000 crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme.

The scheme is designed to support the electrification of public and shared transport and help build charging infrastructure for this transition.

The growth in cleaner fuels and EVs would dent the demand for petrol and diesel in India.

Gender gap high among top corporate positions: Govt

The gender gap in the Indian corporate sector is high among the top positions, Mint reported citing a monthly review of the ministry of corporate affairs.

Why it’s important: However, the situation is better off among independent directors and is improving.

The ministry said that diversity in the boardroom has to top the corporate agenda.

As of October-end, about 5,000 women independent directors have been registered in the country, accounting for nearly a fourth (23.6%) of all independent directors registered in the country.

The share of women in senior and managerial positions remains low at 14.6% of these positions.

There are only 8.9% of firms with female top managers.

‘JSPL will be net debt-free by July 2022’

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Managing Director VR Sharma, in an interview with Business Standard, said that the company aims to be net debt-free by July 2022.

What he says:

The company has coking coal mines in Mozambique, Australia, and South Africa.

60 per cent of the coking coal is from the company-owned mines that are overseas.

To bring debt down to Rs 5,000 crore by the fiscal end and by July next year, we will make it zero.

Steel prices are a little high because of coal prices, but they will come down once coal prices and shipping costs come down.

After big-ticket recoveries, SBI turns to MSME, retail borrowers

State Bank of India is shifting focus to recoveries and resolution in the small business and retail segment, Business Standard reported.

Why it’s important: The move is after the most big-ticket stressed accounts have been dealt with enhanced recoveries.

It will boost the use of call centres for recoveries of retail and MSMEs loans.

SBI also plans to enlist business correspondents for such tasks in semiurban and rural areas.

It is redeploying bankers in Stressed Asset Resolution Group and has trimmed the strength of those working at this unit to about 1,600, from a peak of 2,000 a few quarters ago.