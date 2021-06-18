Below is a shortlist of all the important articles from newspapers.

Adani asks AAI for more time on airport takeover

The Adani group has deferred the takeover of three airports, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, till December, says Business Standard.

What it means: The group is citing disruptions caused by the second wave of Covid-19 as the reason.

The terms of the binding concession agreements signed on January 19, mandate that the group should take over management and operational control of the airports within 180 days.

In February 2020, the company had similarly invoked force majeure to defer the takeover of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports.

The company took operational control of the three airports in November 2020.

Verification of assets before change in management control and financial closure would involve a lot of logistics and manpower.

One year retention for AI staff after privatisation

In the draft request for proposal (RFP) shared with shortlisted bidders, the government has proposed retaining the existing Air India employees for one year after privatisation, Business Standard reports.

How it is important: It might set a precedent for all PSU, including banks, on the block for selloff.

The new plan retaining existing employees for one year is a dilution of the government´s previous stance of negotiating employee retention for at least two years, and has been done after consultations with investors.

Employee strength likely to reduce before privatisation. Air India has 948 staff on deputation to other companies/agencies and 2,637 contractual employees on deputation from Air India Air Transport Services.

The company sells special eggs for vax, strikes it rich

India’s largest poultry producer Venky’s, which has almost 100% marketshare in the country for specific pathogen-free (SPF) eggs and supplies to Serum Institute of India and Hester Biosciences, has seen demand going up but not due to Covid immunisation, says The Times of India.

How it is important: Viruses that are used for several vaccine production need host cells to grow. Fertile chicken eggs are an effective medium for virus replication and have been in use for over 70 years.

At present, SPF eggs are not being used for the production of Covid vaccines.

However, research is going in this direction.

The high demand is due to the rise in the cost of imported eggs and the increased requirement of other vaccines.

Of the 10 lakh SPF eggs being produced by every month, a substantial quantity is used for the production of human vaccines for diseases like rabies and flu (including H1N1).

The price quoted by US-based producers is $2-2.5 per egg. The landing price in India will be higher because of freight & duty.

Venky’s eggs are priced at around $1 per egg.

Venky’s has virtually no competitors in SPF egg production in the country due to a complex and lengthy manufacturing process.

Banks may drop overseeing panel for quicker resolution

Banks soon won’t need to approach the overseeing committee to get resolution plans for stressed assets vetted, The Economic Times reports.

How it is important: A measure that could shorten the time taken for dealing with nonperforming assets.

Banks feel that the overseeing committee is an additional layer that may delay the resolution process and that, since it's not a regulatory requirement anymore, it should be done away with.

Stressed assets resolution is now under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the RBI’s 2019 framework.

Suburban in sale talks with Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis, PharmEasy

Pathology services provider Suburban Diagnostics is in talks with Dr Lal Path Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, PharmEasy, and a clutch of private equity funds for a complete sale, The Economic Times reports.

What’s on offer: There is heightened investor interest in the diagnostics industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Dr Lal Path Labs and Metropolis, which are bigger in size compared to Suburban, are interested and have offered around ₹1,000- ₹1,200 crore.

The company is also talking to the online pharmacy startup PharmEasy.

A few mid-sized PE funds have also been approached and bids have been submitted.

Suburban Diagnostics has seen business jump since the pandemic’s onset last year.

Carlyle arm may sell 5.1% in SBI Cards for ₹5,000 crore

US private equity fund CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners, is looking to sell 5.1% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services worth $682 million (₹5,000 crore) through a block deal on Friday, The Economic Times reports.

How it is important: With nearly 1,012% returns in four years, it would be the best exit by a PE fund on an Indian investment, trumping even Warburg Pincus’s big payday with Bharti, one that sparked the private equity boom time in India in the 2000s.

The per share price band decided by the seller is ₹1,002-1,041.30, which is up to 4.7% discount to Thursday’s closing price of ₹1,051.70 on the NSE.

As of March 31 this year, CA Rover Holdings held an 11.61% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services.

The Washington-headquartered buyout group had acquired a 26% stake in SBI Cards from the GE Group in 2017 for ₹2,000 crore, valuing the company at ₹7,200 crore.

In March last year, SBI Cards, India’s second-largest credit card firm, launched its IPO in which Carlyle sold a 10% stake for ₹7,000 crore, making a gain of 8.5 times in three years.

Religare plans ₹2,000-cr IPO For Care Health

Religare Enterprises is considering an IPO of up to ₹2,000 crore for its health insurance subsidiary Care Health Insurance, where it plans to issue fresh shares, The Economic Times reports.

How it is important: The IPO may be launched around the end of this fiscal.

Care Health, which posted a gross premium of ₹2,560 crore for FY21, offers products in the retail segment for health insurance, critical illness, personal accident, top-up coverage, international travel insurance, and maternity along with group health insurance and group personal accident insurance for corporates.

The overall business of the company grew by 31% in FY20.

Care Health could become the third from the health insurance segment to launch an IPO this year after Star Health Insurance and Medi Assist India.

Govt plans indemnity for SII, other vax firms

The government is considering indemnity for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers such as Serum Institute of India (SII) and Pfizer, Mint report says.

How it is important: The move would absolve them of liabilities in case of adverse effects.

Discussions on indemnity have so far centred around foreign vaccine manufacturers but the current thinking in government is in favour of giving similar treatment to domestic manufacturers as well

Most developed, as well as some developing nations, have offered such indemnity.

So that they can quickly immunise millions of citizens without companies having to unduly worry about the adverse effects of a vaccine rapidly developed in the middle of the pandemic.

The absence of indemnity is one of the reasons why foreign vaccine makers are reluctant to bring their vaccines to India.

Significantly, Bharat Biotech, which manufactures the Covaxin vaccine, has not applied for indemnity.

US Fed rate signal may hit FII inflow into stocks

A potential rise in interest rates in the US by 2023 as signalled by the US Federal Reserve could slow down foreign fund flows into India, even as domestic liquidity is expected to provide support to stocks, Mint reports.

How it is important: Typically, higher interest rates in the US tempt large foreign funds to move money there, hurting emerging markets like India.

The exit of long-term money may be a cause of concern as markets rely on foreign fund flows for liquidity.

The Fed policy statement marked a strong vote of confidence that the recovery of the US economy is on track.

FIIs have pumped $8 billion into Indian equities so far this year while benchmark indices have been hitting record highs.

Nazara Technologies makes its first acquisition post-IPO

In its first acquisition after going public in March, Nazara Technologies Ltd has signed a binding term sheet to acquire the Middle East- and Turkey-based mobile gaming publishing agency Publishme for $2.7 million, through a primary and secondary transaction, Mint reports.

What the plans are: Nazara will pick up a 69.82% stake in the company, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“We operate across key gaming segments of premium e-sports and gamified learning and have a strong presence in North America and India. If we have to expand in MENA, we will need publishing and the Publishme acquisition helps us in this strategic growth,” said Manish Agarwal, chief executive officer of Nazara Technologies, in an interview with Mint.

Publishme is a full-service games marketing and publishing agency, which works extensively with gaming companies and brands in Turkey and the MENA region.

At present, the company’s clientele includes Garena, My. Games and Lokum Games, among others.

For Nazara, more than 80% of its revenue currently comes from North America and India, and MENA is its next big focus.

The company has been present in MENA through telecom subscriptions but now wants to offer its freemium gaming, e-sports, and gamified learning offerings in the region.

Over 100 million Indians took to e-gaming in 2020

The pandemic has come as a massive boon for India’s gaming sector as the industry added more than 100 million Indian users over the past year, Mint reports citing a new study by KPMG.

What it shows: The number of online gamers grew from close to 300 million in 2019 to 433 million in FY20-21.

Revenue too more than doubled from ₹6,200 crore in FY19-20 to ₹13,600 crore in FY20-21.

And while the limelight has been grabbed by real-money games like poker and rummy, and online fantasy sports companies like Dream11, the growth it seems has been led by casual games.

The KPMG report said that revenue from casual games, which are targeted at mass audiences, amounted to ₹6,020 crore in the past financial year.

The real-money and fantasy sports games recorded ₹4,980 crore and ₹2,430 crore revenue, respectively.

India had the highest game downloads in the casual mobile gaming segment in the world (excluding China) in 2020 with Q1-Q32020 downloads standing at 7.3 billion.

Growth is being driven by increasing smartphone and internet penetration, but the report noted that an increase in supply of world-class gaming titles, localised content, and new features have also helped.

It said that the covid-driven lockdown last year was the “tipping point” for gaming in India.

Despite 2nd Covid wave, cinemas will sustain themselves: Ajay Bilji

Though the second wave of the pandemic was worse than the first, cinemas will sustain themselves, said Ajay Bilji, chairman and MD, PVR Limited in an interview with The Economic Times.

Bijli’s thoughts: Short-term, we've been extremely badly hit, but I do believe that in the long-term, cinemas will sustain themselves.

India is a heterogeneous, very disparate and very volume-driven market and it’s not just dependent on Hollywood content.

During the first wave, because the government lockdown was so strict, and from March 15 till mid-October cinemas did not open, we could go to the developers and get rental reliefs.

From that point of view, we were able to control costs.

The losses were phenomenal, but we could manage the costs, our people took a haircut, and so on.

The second wave was worse from not just the point of business and overall humanity, but also for people's confidence levels.

I would argue that even for the OTT industry, the theatrical window is important as it sets a quantitative and qualitative benchmark.

Four factors have brought cinemas back into life in the UK and two of those factors are government support. One was all the furloughs, the bank loans and moratoriums that were given, and the second factor was the high level of vaccination.