A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Mauritius is likely to come out of FATF grey list soon

Mauritius is likely to come out of the tax haven ‘grey list’ of the Financial Action Task Force in a few weeks, The Economic Times reported.

Why it’s important: The move could be a big plus for India-dedicated funds.

Mauritius is considered a tax heaven for investors due to its tax advantage and low operational cost.

It was put in the grey list by FATF, which tracks black money by setting anti-money laundering standards, in February 2020.

Inclusion in the grey list put Mauritius under deeper scrutiny, black-listing by European Union and investment restrictions imposed by RBI.

FATF is now planning a re-rating of Mauritius after some legal, regulatory and operational changes it made to combat money-laundering and terror funding.

Big purchase on cards: Wipro CEO

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte in an interview with The Economic Times said that India has the best concentration of talent in the world by far.

What the Wipro CEO says:

Expect more acquisitions, including “one big one.”

What needed to change in Wipro was assertiveness about strategy, running operations, making decisions and sticking to it.

Second, raise the bar in terms of ambition, and third is a ruthless focus on accountability and outcome.

The culture of this organisation was not outcome-based; it was effort-based.

Wipro may approach 30% year-on-year growth in Q3.

India is producing more engineers than America, Germany, UK and France combined, and the quality of talent in India is really strong.

PharmEasy valuation jumps to $5.6 bn; closes $350-m pre-IPO funding

PharmEasy has closed a funding round worth nearly $350 million ahead of filing its DRHP before an IPO, The Economic Times reported.

Why it’s important: It has raised around $204 million in primary funding from Amansa Capital, ApaH Capital, Janus Henderson, OrbiMed, Steadview Capital, ADQ, Neuberger Berman and Sanne Group.

PharmEasy parent API Holdings has also closed a $130-140 million secondary share sale.

About 20 senior employees have bought shares worth $5 million as part of the secondary sale, indicating bullishness over the IPO.

Early investors and angel investors have sold their stakes in the firm, while IIFL’s tech fund has also picked up shares.

PharmEasy founders have bought shares worth around $40 million in the secondary sale.

Following the pre-IPO round, API Holdings' post-money valuation has jumped to $5.6 billion.

Toyota, Suzuki tie-up may extend to EVs, green tech

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are planning to strengthen their relationship in India to produce green vehicles, including hybrids and electrics, The Times of India reported.

Why it’s important: The collaboration for green vehicles to get aggressive after the government announced a Rs 26,000-crore PLI scheme focused only on electrics and hydrogen-fuel cell vehicles.

The focus is now around developing pure electrics and even fuel cells.

The plans are in preliminary stages and nothing has been finalised as yet.

The two Japanese auto majors are also giving finishing touches to bring out a new premium SUV in India.

It’s for the first time that a Maruti car is rolling out of Toyota’s factory in India.

The new SUV move is to take on competition from Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and VW Taigun.

High jobless rates in north India pose new challenges

Unemployment in at least 12 states and Union Territories in the northern part of India has been defying a declining national trend, Mint reported.

Why it’s important: Eight of them reporting a double-digit unemployment rate in September.

It shows parts of the economy that are still reeling under the aftereffect of the Covid pandemic.

India has been facing a tough jobs environment for some years that worsened after the outbreak.

In Delhi, the unemployment rate is at a four-month high of 16.8%, Rajasthan it’s 17.9%, Haryana 20.3%, Jammu and Kashmir 21.6% and Bihar, Tripura, Jharkhand and Puducherry between 10% and 15.3%.

NHAI eyes Rs 6,000 crore through InvIT route

The National Highways Authority of India is in consultations with several investors to raise around Rs 5,000 crore to 6,000 crore through its first private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), Mint reported.

Why it’s important: This will be the first asset monetisation by a state-owned enterprise through the InvIT route.

This will be a crucial exercise for the central government as part of its Rs 6 trillion asset monetisation plan.

NHAI is talking to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System for funds.

Collapse of Rs 4,000-crore Carlyle deal foils PNB Housing Finance plans

The failure of a Rs 4,000-crore investment plan led by Carlyle Group has spoiled the fundraising plans of PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Mint reported.

Why it’s important: Now, the private equity firm, the second-biggest shareholder in PNBHF, unlikely to increase its stake in the lender.

Carlyle Group, through a separate vehicle, Quality Investment Holdings, owns 32.2% of PNB Housing Finance.

It wanted to increase its stake to 50% after the capital raise.

PNB Housing Finance board has decided to terminate the Rs 4,000 crore stake sale, citing delays caused by pending legal proceedings.

Tax mop-up likely to exceed the target by Rs 2.5 trillion

The Union government may cross the budgeted tax collection target of Rs 22.2 trillion for the current fiscal year, Business Standard reported.

Why it’s important: The is led by better indirect tax mop-up, compliance measures, and recovery in most sectors following the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

The tax mop-up may even overshoot the target by Rs 2.5 trillion.

Personal income and corporate tax collections grew 74% to Rs 5.70 trillion in the first half, driven mainly by advance tax and TDS payments.

The target for the current fiscal year is Rs 11.08 trillion.

Monthly GST collection is likely to touch Rs 1.5 trillion next fiscal year.

The GST mop-up is expected to remain above the Rs 1.1 trillion-mark a month.

A sharp increase in duty on petrol and diesel continued to keep excise revenue on an upswing.

CSK looks set to become India’s first sports unicorn

Chennai Super Kings is likely to become the country’s first ‘sports unicorn’, Business Standard reported.

Why it’s important: Its fourth title win of the Indian Premier League on Friday catapulted its value.

It even surpassing its parent India Cements in market capitalisation.

On Friday, India Cements stocks were trading at ₹ 214.40 per share on the BSE at a market cap of around Rs 6,644.20 crore.

CSK’s value on the unofficial market may well touch Rs 200 per share if the two new teams which will be part of the next IPL season are valued at around Rs 4,000-5,000 crore.

On Friday, it was trading around Rs 135 per share.

This may well become a ₹ 8,000 crore company and a unicorn soon.

It was trading at around Rs 80 per share in April 2021.

‘Floating rate funds can cushion interest rate volatility’

Rahul Goswami, chief investment officer -- fixed income at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, in an interview with Business Standard said that rising commodity and energy prices are the biggest risk in the medium term.

What he says:

The normalisation of monetary conditions is starting to pick up the pace.

The next step will be to narrow the policy rate corridor closer to the pre-pandemic level.

The new moves will pan out over the next two to three quarters.

Yields have been largely tracking global developments which include the oil prices rising to $85 a barrel and US yields moving to 1.65 per cent levels.

Due to the RBIs policy normalisation process, the short-term rates may move higher, leading to the easing of the steepness of the yield curve.

It may be an opportune time to invest in a floating rate fund that can cushion interest rate volatility.

An investor can also consider investing in an all seasons bond fund.

A savvy investor can consider investing in a credit-risk fund, as well.

The key risk to the debt market is how the commodity and energy prices behave in the medium term.

Another risk is the upward pressure on interest rates as it will impact the profitability of companies that are saddled with debt and also delay the pace of recovery.