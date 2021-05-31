The motivation: While the motivation behind the IPO is not known, it is likely to be not just for fund-raising but also to give a chance to the company’s long-term investors to monetise holdings. SoftBank, Alibaba Group and Berkshire Hathaway are some of the marquee investors in the firm.

And given a full stack of products from payments to digital lending, getting a customer and keeping them loyal can be an advantage for the company.

It is an early mover in the fintech space and has achieved scale.

Paytm’s strength lies in its merchant integration.

Paytm has also applied for a small finance bank licence after the regulator indicated payment banks can convert themselves into such.

Mid-tier IT shines in Q4, wage costs shrink margins

Mumbai: Software services firms saw robust revenue growth in the March quarter, driven by strong deal wins amid accelerated digitization, Mint reports.

However, analysts said, it does not signal growth moderation as the demand environment continues to be healthy. Management commentaries indicated a strong technology-spending environment, with a high focus on cloud migration.

But wage hikes, one-time bonuses and rupee appreciation impacted margins to some extent, which was partially offset by higher offshoring during the quarter. Second wave likely to fuel NPAs at vehicle financiers Mumbai: Vehicle financiers in India may see a 5-7% increase in non-performing loans as the second wave of the pandemic worsens the financial health of their customers, Mint citing industry experts reported.

But how: Incomes of fleet operators have taken a severe hit as strict lockdowns in the States have crimped economic activity.

An increase in operating costs also a dampener.

India and the Philippines look to boost cooperation in fisheries sector

New Delhi: India and the Philippines are considering investments and technology partnerships in fisheries in a bid to bolster cooperation in the blue economy, which deals with the sustainable use of marine resources, Mint says.

Tell me more: To start with, the Philippines may invest in India to open tuna fish processing units.

Alternatively, India could also export its tuna catch for processing in the Philippines, the person said, requesting anonymity.

With the Philippines having preferential duty privileges in the European Union for tuna exports, this could help both New Delhi and Manila.

We’re on right track in 7 years of govt: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his government’s achievements in the seven years in which it has been in power, saying that India was on the “right track” and that it did not work as per the “thoughts and pressures” of other nations, but according to its own “resolve”, Hindustan Times reports.

The Prime Minister said India has made strides in several areas -- from water and electricity connections in rural households to digital transactions. PM Modi invoked national security -- which the BJP-led government says is one of the key areas it has taken a tough stand in -- and said that India has followed its "own conviction". Monsoon onset to miss today’s date, will arrive on June 3: IMD New Delhi: The monsoon is likely to begin its onset over Kerala around June 3, two days after its normal date of arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its revised forecast, says Hindustan Times. The weather department previously said that the start of the monsoon would be on May 31, a day ahead of schedule. How it is important: Monsoon rainfall is the lifeblood of Asia’s third-largest economy as nearly 60% of the country’s cropped area doesn’t have irrigation coverage. IMD said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rainfall this year, raising expectations of higher farm output. June’s vaccine quota to be 120mn after 79mn in May New Delhi: Nearly 120 million vaccine doses will be available for the national Covid vaccination programme in June, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced even as both companies supplying the jabs are looking at ramping up their production capacity to 110-120 million doses from the existing 75-80 million, Hindustan Times says. How it is important: At least 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be supplied to the states and Union territories for vaccination of the priority groups, and people aged 45 years and above as free supply from the central government channel. Apart from that, close to 59 million doses will be available for direct procurement by the States and private hospitals. Industries prepare to open with tests and vaccinations New Delhi: With plans to open Covid-19 test camps, vaccinate workers, make staggered lunch hours, and, perhaps the most important, invest in efforts to bring back workers who had left for their villages, enterprises in industrial areas in Delhi and construction agencies are prepared to resume business from Monday after six weeks of lockdown that was imposed in the Capital in the light of an unprecedented Covid-19 surge, Hindustan Times reports. What it is important: The government is going to assess the situation weekly. So, there is fear that if Covid-19 cases go up, the lockdown can be imposed again. Both employees and employers are treading with caution. Several other factory owners across industrial areas in Delhi told HT that they will be vaccinating their employees and shared plans to periodically set up Covid-19 test centres. Also, a large number of labourers and workers who left the city during the lockdown are unlikely to return soon with their savings depleted in treatment of their relatives infected by Covid-19, lack of job security and fear of another wave of the pandemic which may again lead to a lockdown. Currently, only workers who have a house in slums are left in the city, which must be less than 20% of the total workforce. Amid oil price rise, Centre to distribute free oilseeds India’s policymakers, alarmed by the growing prices of edible oils due to high import costs of oilseeds, have decided to re-use a Green Revolution-era strategy of distributing free seed packets, Hindustan Times says. Why it is important: The government hopes the move would raise domestic production of oilseeds and reduce extra reliance on imports. They hope this would shoot up domestic production of oilseeds and reduce the over-reliance on imports. They hope this would shoot up domestic production of oilseeds and reduce the over-reliance on imports.