A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

HDFC Bank looks for a strategic investor in NBFC arm

The non-banking subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial Services, is formalising a plan to get a strategic investor, reports The Economic Times.

Why it’s important:

The plan was shelved for many months due to the pandemic.

Now, Morgan Stanley is handling the hunt.

Looking for global lenders and domestic financial institutions.

The plan is for a 20-25% stake sale with total valuation of around Rs 60,000-Rs 67,500 crore.

Nabard, Sidbi, IFCI to take a hit from Srei troubles

The country’s three financial institutions Nabard, Sidbi, and IFCI together have about Rs 2,000 crore of exposure to Srei Group, reports The Economic Times.

Why it’s important: The RBI has put Srei Group into administration.

The total liabilities of the group are estimated at around Rs 31,000 crore as of March 31.

Lenders and bond investors are likely to recover only around a third of the total liabilities.

Nabard had Rs 850 crore in outstanding dues from Srei Equipment Finance.

Sidbi had Rs 952 crore of outstanding and IFCI’s exposure was Rs 177 crore.

US-based Arena had plans to buy Srei Equipment Finance

Before the RBI has put Srei Group into administration, the US-based Arena Investors had plans to buy 74% in Srei Equipment Finance, reports The Economic Times.

Why it’s important: The offer was about Rs 2,000 crore for the wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance.

Singapore-based Makara Capital Partners had also proposed around Rs 2,200 crore investment.

The proposals are with RBI for a review for two months.

Future Retail, 7-Eleven call off franchise agreement

Future Retail Ltd and 7-Eleven have called off a franchise agreement between them, reports Mint.

Why it’s important: 7-Eleven is the world’s largest convenience store chain.

The agreement was for opening small-format shops across top cities.

Future Retail said in a stock exchange filing that the decision was with “mutual consent”.

The main reason cited is Future7-India Convenience Ltd could not meet store opening targets and pay franchise fees.

Future Retail said there is no financial or business impact on the company as this arrangement was at the subsidiary company level.

Behrouz Biryani owner Rebel Foods aims for a valuation of $1.5 bn

Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd is planning to raise around $150-200 million at a valuation of as much as $1.5 billion, reports Mint.

Why it’s important: The company is in advanced discussions with Qatar Investment Authority and US-based buyout fund Carlyle.

They plan to use the fresh funds for acquisitions.

Rebel Foods owns popular online kitchen brands such as Faasos and Behrouz Biryani.

The deal is likely to close before Diwali.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund was also eyeing to invest in Rebel Foods but later it called off its plans.

We had not expected such retaliation from bankers: Srei

Hemant Kanoria, promoter and former chairman of Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance, in an interview with Business Standard, said that Srei has always followed very high standards of governance.

What he says:

The company is run fully by professionals.

On a day-to-day basis, the promoters’ involvement in activities is very low.

From the process side, wherever RBI suggested changes, we have immediately tried to address it.

Therefore, the RBI move was a surprise.

The company could collect Rs 3,000-3,500 crore in worse times because of the processes and systems that are followed.

It is unfortunate that all this has not been appreciated and drastic action has been taken.

“If we did not have the right intent, we would not have moved the NCLT last October to pay full money to all the creditors along with interest.”

New-age pharmacies tap kiranas, target US market

New-age pharmacy start-ups are looking at disrupting the unorganised sector by going digital and tapping into kirana networks to go micro-local, reports Business Standard.

Why it’s important: These pharma firms are also trying to enter the US markets to tap the unorganised retail market.

India has around 800,000 retail pharmacies.

Only 40 of these are in the top 20 cities.

New players are trying out innovative ways to tap the vast market.

India’s pharma market is expected to grow three times in the next decade from $42 billion in 2021 to $120-130 billion by 2030.