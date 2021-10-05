A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Shapoorji Pallonji promoters plan to raise ₹6,600 cr via debentures

The promoters of Shapoorji Pallonji plan to raise ₹6,600 crore by selling debentures to investors, reports The Economic Times.

Why it’s important: This will be secured against shares of Tata Sons.

Tata Sons has in the past objected to similar moves by the Mistrys.

The Mistrys want to use the funds to make advance payments of bank loans of group companies.

They also want to use it as the working capital for their group companies.

The Centre plans out-of-court settlement with telecom firms

The Centre is planning to settle the legal tussle with telecom companies through an out-of-court settlement, reports The Economic Times.

Why it’s important: The government wants to cut down the litigation burden on the telecom industry.

The government is also mulling how to remove the spectrum usage charge like fees for airwaves.

A mechanism similar to ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ is in the offing.

The moves are part of the next set of telecom reforms.

Udaan plans to raise ₹4,000 crore to fund expansion

Udaan is planning to raise around Rs 4,000 crore as early as possible, reports Mint.

Why it’s important: The move is to fund its expansion plans and to add capacity as more retailers and wholesalers are going ahead with digital commerce.

Udaan is likely to close the funding round in the next few weeks.

This will value the B2B marketplace startup at $4.5-5 billion.

Over 3 million retailers and 25,000 sellers use Udaan platform.

The company is expected to double sales volume within a year.

It eyes new businesses in the pharmaceutical and packaged consumer goods space.

Oyo executives to make windfall with IPO

Top employees of Oyo are set to become millionaires as its promoting company Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd goes ahead with IPO, reports Mint.

Why it’s important: The company is likely to amass about ₹5,000 crore for its employees based on a post-IPO valuation of $10 billion.

About 4,100 employees out of 5,130 hold stock options.

Abhinav Sinha, global COO and chief product officer, holds stock options worth Rs 1,100 crore.

The company has Esop pool of close to 470 million shares.

These shares are around 7% of the post-issue outstanding shares.

‘Hybrid work model can enable inclusive growth’

Rekha M. Menon, the chairperson and senior managing director, Accenture in India, in an interview with Mint, said all organisations need to execute three fundamental priorities—delivering organisational performance during unpredictable market conditions, embracing continuous innovation to unlock new long-term value, and earning and building stakeholder trust through sustainable and responsible approaches to run their businesses.

What she says:

Technology is the most significant enabler of this change for companies to remain competitive.

Being tech-literate isn’t enough, they need to become tech-fluent.

Two big shifts will redefine the future such as increased collaboration between humans and machines and the emergence of hybrid work models.

The lack of skills could cost us nearly $2 trillion of GDP growth, and potentially increase societal gaps and conflicts.

Car booking backlog nears half a million units

The passenger vehicle manufacturers see around 500,000 units accumulative order backlog, reports Business Standard.

Why it’s important: The main reason for the accumulation is the shortage of chips or semiconductors.

The crisis forces major auto companies to cut down the production of various variants.

But the booking numbers may not be a true reflection of demand as buyers book many brands due to long waiting periods of one brand.

‘For shortage in supply of components, the worst is still ahead of us’

Richard Hopkins, Senior vice-president, consumer devices segment, and India operations, Flex Electronics, said in an interview with Business Standard that India is one of the top 10 countries for Flex globally and India gets a lot of focus because it is a strategic market.

What he says:

It is impossible to ignore a market that is the size of Indias.

Manufacturing smartphones is the largest business for Flex in India.

Plans to diversify into other areas like IT hardware and telecommunications gears.

The company has made nearly Rs 1,500 crore since 2015 when the Make In India vision was adopted by the government.

For shortage in supply of components, the worst is still ahead of us.