A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Kubota likely to hike stake in Escorts

Kubota Corp is planning to raise its stake in Escorts Ltd, The Economic Times reports.

Why it’s important: The move by the farm and heavy equipment Japanese company is to become a controlling shareholder in the Nanda family-promoted tractor maker and engineering construction company.

Kubota wants to tap the growth potential of the tractor market in India.

The tractor market in India is booming.

The Escorts Group is mulling a complete sale of its promoter holding of 36.59% in stages worth around ₹7,496 crore.

Kubota Corp may buy around 15% from the promoters in the start.

SaaS for India is as big as the IT services moment in the 90s: Freshworks

Girish Mathrubootham, co-founder and CEO of Freshworks, in an interview with The Economic Times, said India’s software-as-a-service sector has the potential to rival the country’s mammoth IT services industry as his company became the first Indian SaaS startup to list on the Nasdaq.

What he says:

The IPO made a huge wealth for Freshworks employees with over 500 of them becoming ‘crorepatis’.

Going public is a kind of exit for investors and this will supercharge the ecosystem.

There are more startups waiting in the wings.

SaaS for India is as big as the IT services moment that happened in the 90s.

Stock returns driven by the merit of individual businesses: Mirae Asset

Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers, in an interview with The Economic Times, said that the markets are holding firm as data showing signs of stability.

What he says:

Over the next three years, the heavy lifting has to be done by the banking, financial services and insurance segment in terms of earnings growth.

Constructive on consumer discretionary, and healthcare.

Positive on auto from a 2-3 year perspective because valuations are in favour.

There is strong earnings momentum in sectors like IT, metals, chemicals but they may not necessarily be the best of the stocks to add afresh.

Stock returns will increasingly be driven by the merit of individual businesses.

History has shown that growth at any price doesn’t work.

Cube Highways plans to raise $1bn

Cube Highways is in consulation with pension funds and sovereign wealth funds to raise $1 billion through an infrastructure investment trust, reports Mint.

Why it’s important: Singapore-based Cube Highways is the largest investor in road projects in India.

It has 28 operating highway projects with nearly 8,900 km across India.

The move is going to put the biggest portfolio of roads under an InvIT in India.

British Columbia Investments and a state-sponsored investment firm from Abu Dhabi are keen on Cube InvIT.

Ecom Express eyes $500 mn IPO, to appoint bankers soon

Ecom Express Pvt. Ltd is appointing investment banks to manage its planned IPO, reports Mint.

Why it’s important: The public listing could value the company at around $2 billion.

Backed by Switzerland-based private equity firm Partners Group, Ecom Express eyes $500 million through IPO.

Ecom Express is a provider of technology-enable logistics services to e-commerce industry.

More than six banks have shown their interest to handle the IPO.

Practo to enter secondary healthcare market

In an interview with Mint, Practo co-founder and CEO Shashank N.D. in an interview said that the firm is planning to enter surgery support to diversify its revenue.

What he says:

Secondary care was a natural next step for Practo.

The secondary healthcare market alone is worth close to $10-12 billion with almost 80% of surgeries in India happening under this category.

Practo expects to garner 5-7% market share in this segment.

Practo Care, it wants to make healthcare more affordable and accessible in tier-2, 3 and 4 cities.

It tied up with more than 100 hospitals to execute these surgeries and have partnered with 50 clinics in top six cities for patient walk-ins and check-ups.

Plans to create much better subscription products for consumers so that their end-to-end needs are met.

Experts say Vi needs moratorium on interest to stay afloat

Vodafone Idea needs a complete moratorium on debt and interest payments to survive, reports Business Standard.

Why it’s important: Postponing AGR and spectrum dues, the biggest cost head for Vi, are not enough for a turnaround.

The company spent ₹ 5,200 crore on interest payment in Q1, that is around 57% of its net sales.

Vi’s interest payments was around ₹ 18,000 crore, or about 43 per cent of its net sales in FY21.

The moratorium will push up Vi’s interest burden and the company may continue to post losses and bleed cash.

Vi is also facing the dual issue of rising debt and declining market share.

Vi not turning into a PSU: CEO

Ravinder Takkar, CEO & MD, Voidafone Idea, in an interview with Business Standard said that the reforms package has addressed the concerns of investors.

What he says: Now with the reforms, there should be no reason to believe that Vodafone Idea will go away and the telecom market will have less than three players.

The four-year moratorium on the spectrum and AGR dues will allow us to make investments and continue to focus on network.

Our 4G network has coverage for 1 billion people and there is a potential opportunity to increase by 100-150 million.

The funding can come from new investors, existing promoters or a mix of both.

The four-year moratorium period is a long enough time to get the company back on track.

The talk about converting Vodafone Idea into a PSU or the government having a role in running the company is incorrect.