A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Tata group invests ₹5,127 crore in ecomm group entities

The Tata group has invested ₹5,127 crore in two of its ecommerce group firms till now in this fiscal year as part of its efforts to ramping up the ecomm sector, reports The Economic Times.



The investment is the highest-ever capital infusion done by the Tatas in a year in the digital commerce business.



Tata Digital got ₹5,025 crore and Tata UniStore has bagged ₹102 crore.



Tata Digitalis the flagship ecommerce entity of the group and it has plans to roll out the SuperApp, has controlling stakes in BigBasket, 1mg and CureFit.



Tata UniStore owns e-marketplace Tata Cliq.



Th investments show the intent of the company in the ecommerce sector and its plans to scale up its online presence.

iPhone manufacturers reaching PLI targets

Foxconn and Wistron are on their way to reach manufacturing targets of iPhones under the PLI scheme, reports The Economic Times.



Strong local demand is the main factor for this push.



The share of made-in-India iPhones has increased from 17% in 2018 to 76% now.



Apple’s share of smartphone exports is now at 5% from zero



Apple’s third partner Pegatron is also planning to start production in India.



The companies raised the production of iPhones in the country and exports have also gone up significantly.

Drone companies under the radar for VCs for investments

Venture capitalists are scouting for drone startups in India for investments, reports The Economic Times.



The new policy also offers a ₹120-crore PLI scheme to boost the sector.



The government is eyeing investments worth Rs 5,000 crore in drone manufacturing.



The number of drone startups in India is around158.



The increased interest is due to the new policy changes by the government.

Govt plans 14GWh battery storage system in Gujarat

The government is mulling to install around 14 GWh grid-scale battery storage system in Gujarat, reports Mint.



The government is already in the process of inviting bids for another for setting up a 13GWh grid-scale battery storage system in Ladakh.



These moves will make India the world’s largest grid-scale battery storage programme.



The new plant is coming up at the world’s largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat.

India to become 3rd largest importer by 2050

According to the latest Global Trade Outlook issued by the UK’s Department of International Trade, India is going to be the world’s third-largest importer by 2050, reports Mint.



India’s global imports share will be 5.9%.



India now is ranked eighth with a 2.8% import share.



The country is poised to become the fourth-largest importer by 2030



The growth is mainly due to the growing middle-class income and its rising discretionary spending.

India has seen more upgrades than downgrades: Axis Mutual Fund

R Sivakumar, head, fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund, in an interview with Business Standard, said the inclusion of Indian bonds in global fixed-income benchmarks will be the major push of foreign flows to the country.



The RBI should start the process of normalisation of monetary policy as things are getting normal.



As long as global growth remains on an uptrend, do not see any major pressure as a result of the taper.



As compared to the 2013 taper problems, this time the RBI has accumulated significant foreign exchange reserves to limit the volatility.



India has seen more upgrades than downgrades.



This is because corporate balance sheets have improved after the 2018 IL&FS default.



This is also due to the policy support by the government as well as the RBI’s support through targeted long-term repo operations, the moratorium, and restructuring.



Over the last year, the best-performing segment of the bond market has been the credit segment.



In a rising interest rate environment, it is tempting to stay in cash or money markets.



Delay in clearing time-barred tax assessments irks CBDT

The CBDT Chairman J B Mohapatra has pointed fingers to the delay in clearing tax cases unnecessarily, reports Business Standard.



The CBDT cited the piling up of cases and said only 1,749 orders had been issued so far against total pendency of 37,103.



Now the IT department has to dispose of over 35,000 cases.



Demand of around ₹ 10,000 crore could be raised in these cases.

The CBDT has asked the I-T department to finish the assessment proceedings by September 30.