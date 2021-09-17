A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Govt support will allow Vodafone Idea to stand on its own feet

The Aditya Birla Group is expecting the government support will allow Vodafone Idea to stand on its own feet in the future, reports The Economic Times.



It is also expected to boost its capital expansion plans and attract more global investments into the company.



The Centre’s move may also help to infuse more cash into operations and will be able to take care of the company’s long-term liquidity crunch issue.



The company is confident that the move will enable Vi to raise funds and will give legroom to compete with rivals.

Govt willing to return guarantees if telcos choose moratorium

The Union government is mulling to return the bank guarantees of telecom companies if they choose for a four-year moratorium on payment of spectrum dues, reports The Economic Times.



The move will cut Vodafone Idea’s non-fund exposure to banks.



The return of bank guarantees will allow lenders to infuse funds to Vi.



There is a possibility of re-rating of the company for refinancing of loans at lower rates.



The plan will getVodafone Idea ₹14,000 crore and ₹8,000 crore for Bharti Airtel.

Govt may end up holding up to 70% in Vi after 4 years

The Centre’s move to support the telecom sector may end up the government holding between 30 and 70 percent stake in Vodafone Idea after four years, reports Business Standard.



The experts say the move will turn Vi into a government entity.



This may also become a hurdle for investors putting money in the company.



Vi is looking for an infusion of ₹ 25,000 crore.



The calculations are based on the offer of an equity option to convert interest due on the spectrum and AGR payments after a four-year moratorium.

Sebi moots no ‘in-house’ trustees for PE, VCs

As part of its broader plans, the Sebi is pushing private equity and venture capital funds to get independent trustees reports The Economic Times.



It is found that there are around 40% of alternative investment funds have trustees outside the purview of the regulator.



Now, Sebi wants all in-house and unregulated trustees to be replaced with Sebi-regulated debenture trustees.



The PEs and VCs have got significant institutional investors as their trustees.

RBI move to set reverse repo independently invites criticism

The RBI’s plan to form a panel for setting up reverse repo independently draws flak from experts, reports Mint.



However, the RBI Governor said the move is not in the MPC’s domain.



But critics want to amend the RBI Act, if needed, to prevent RBI from setting the reverse repo rate inconsistently with the MPC’s decision on the repo rate.



They say the MPC is aimed to reduce RBI’s discretion to set monetary policy.



It reminds us that the RBI Governor is not the singular deciding authority on policy rates.



Two former finance secretaries involved in the monetary policy said the plan encroaches on the remit of the six-member monetary policy committee mandated by Parliament to set interest rates.

With the US acquisitions, Byju’s is covering 80% of kids in the US

Byju’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in an interview with Mint said that the Tynker acquisition makes huge sense as coding is an important segment for Byju’s and also an important future skill.



Tynker is really complementary to the WhiteHat Jr and international ‘Byju’s Future School’ offering.



WhiteHat Jr is where synchronous learning expertise (through teachers) is there.



For Tynker, it’s is asynchronous which means anyone can get on their platform and learn.



Tynker will enhance the platform since it is self-learning and will offer the options to users to use Byju’s to get synchronous learning support from its teachers.



With the US acquisitions of Epic, Tynker and Osmo, Byju’s is covering 80% of kids in the US.



Nine out of 10 times, founders of companies Byju’s has acquired have stayed on beyond their contractual commitment.



Byju’s is seriously considering IPO and will be raising last private round as talks are currently on.



Considering and exploring both US and India markets for listing.



Bharat Innovation Fund to back seven startups this fiscal

Bharat Innovation Fund is mulling to back seven tech startups in the next six to seven months, Shyam Menon, partner and co-founder, said in an interview with Mint.



The fund is assessing four deals in healthcare engaged in deep science, digital healthcare and advanced biotech.



Since 2018, the fund has invested in seven firms.



The fund is looking at companies in advanced IT security and deep tech startups in healthcare.

Private banks well placed to deliver good performance: Axis Securities

Naveen Kulkarni, a chief investment officer of Axis Securities, in an interview with Business Standard says the market has seen strong earnings momentum and almost all sectors are reporting strong earnings trends.