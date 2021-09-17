A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.
Govt support will allow Vodafone Idea to stand on its own feet
The Aditya Birla Group is expecting the government support will allow Vodafone Idea to stand on its own feet in the future, reports The Economic Times.Why it’s important:
The company is confident that the move will enable Vi to raise funds and will give legroom to compete with rivals.
- It is also expected to boost its capital expansion plans and attract more global investments into the company.
- The Centre’s move may also help to infuse more cash into operations and will be able to take care of the company’s long-term liquidity crunch issue.
Govt willing to return guarantees if telcos choose moratorium
The Union government is mulling to return the bank guarantees of telecom companies if they choose for a four-year moratorium on payment of spectrum dues, reports The Economic Times.Why it’s important:
The plan will get
Vodafone Idea ₹14,000 crore and ₹8,000 crore for Bharti Airtel.
- The move will cut Vodafone Idea’s non-fund exposure to banks.
- The return of bank guarantees will allow lenders to infuse funds to Vi.
- There is a possibility of re-rating of the company for refinancing of loans at lower rates.
Govt may end up holding up to 70% in Vi after 4 years
The Centre’s move to support the telecom sector may end up the government holding between 30 and 70 percent stake in Vodafone Idea after four years, reports Business Standard.Why it’s important:
The calculations are based on the offer of an equity option to convert interest due on the spectrum and AGR payments after a four-year moratorium.
- The experts say the move will turn Vi into a government entity.
- This may also become a hurdle for investors putting money in the company.
- Vi is looking for an infusion of ₹ 25,000 crore.
Sebi moots no ‘in-house’ trustees for PE, VCs
As part of its broader plans, the Sebi is pushing private equity and venture capital funds to get independent trustees reports The Economic Times.Why it’s important:
The PEs and VCs have got significant institutional investors as their trustees.
- It is found that there are around 40% of alternative investment funds have trustees outside the purview of the regulator.
- Now, Sebi wants all in-house and unregulated trustees to be replaced with Sebi-regulated debenture trustees.
RBI move to set reverse repo independently invites criticism
The RBI’s plan to form a panel for setting up reverse repo independently draws flak from experts, reports Mint.Why it’s important:
Two former finance secretaries involved in the monetary policy said the plan encroaches on the remit of the six-member monetary policy committee mandated by Parliament to set interest rates.
- However, the RBI Governor said the move is not in the MPC’s domain.
- But critics want to amend the RBI Act, if needed, to prevent RBI from setting the reverse repo rate inconsistently with the MPC’s decision on the repo rate.
- They say the MPC is aimed to reduce RBI’s discretion to set monetary policy.
- It reminds us that the RBI Governor is not the singular deciding authority on policy rates.
With the US acquisitions, Byju’s is covering 80% of kids in the US
Byju’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in an interview with Mint said that the Tynker acquisition makes huge sense as coding is an important segment for Byju’s and also an important future skill.What Byju’s says:
- Tynker is really complementary to the WhiteHat Jr and international ‘Byju’s Future School’ offering.
- WhiteHat Jr is where synchronous learning expertise (through teachers) is there.
- For Tynker, it’s is asynchronous which means anyone can get on their platform and learn.
- Tynker will enhance the platform since it is self-learning and will offer the options to users to use Byju’s to get synchronous learning support from its teachers.
- With the US acquisitions of Epic, Tynker and Osmo, Byju’s is covering 80% of kids in the US.
- Nine out of 10 times, founders of companies Byju’s has acquired have stayed on beyond their contractual commitment.
- Byju’s is seriously considering IPO and will be raising last private round as talks are currently on.
- Considering and exploring both US and India markets for listing.
Bharat Innovation Fund to back seven startups this fiscal
Bharat Innovation Fund is mulling to back seven tech startups in the next six to seven months, Shyam Menon, partner and co-founder, said in an interview with Mint.What he says:
The fund is looking at companies in advanced IT security and deep tech startups in healthcare.
- The fund is assessing four deals in healthcare engaged in deep science, digital healthcare and advanced biotech.
- Since 2018, the fund has invested in seven firms.
Private banks well placed to deliver good performance: Axis Securities
Naveen Kulkarni, a chief investment officer of Axis Securities, in an interview with Business Standard says the market has seen strong earnings momentum and almost all sectors are reporting strong earnings trends.What he says:
- It seems likely that earnings momentum will sustain in Q2.
- A strong earnings trend will mean the rally is more likely to sustain than come to a grinding halt.
- The two dominant market strategies have been ‘value’ and ‘quality.
- The telecom reforms are long-term and structural in nature.
- Key overweight sectors are IT, metals, private banks, and telecom.
- Underweight on autos and pharmaceuticals.
- Private banks are well placed to deliver good performance over the next six months.