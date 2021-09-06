A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

TCS wants to play like Dravid; no plan to leverage high Mcap for large buyouts: CEO

Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in an exclusive interview with The Economic Times said the firm has no plans to leverage its high market cap of nearly $195 billion for large buyouts.

What the CEO says: TCS says it is finding any company so attractive to go for an acquisition.

⦁ But it may go for a buyout to gain market or “capability access”.

⦁ TCS is expecting its 5 lakh plus workforce to begin work from its offices by December.

Rajesh Gopinathan says: “We’re just too conservative for today’s market. So our market cap may be high. But still, when it comes to paying out cash, we’re conservative. We like to play like Dravid.”

JSW Steel mulls to raise $1b via overseas bonds

JSW Steel is planning to raise around ₹7,300 crore via an overseas bond sale, says The Economic Times.

Why it's important: The company is mulling for capacity expansion and lower fund costs by refinancing.

⦁ It has already engaged investment bankers for the purpose.

⦁ The bond sale may happen as early as in the next two weeks.

Brookfield plans to sell toll road platform

Brookfield Asset Management is planning to exit from toll road assets, reports The Economic Times.

Why it's important: It has plans to cash in on the existing higher valuation of similar assets.

⦁ Brookfield to sell its Peak Infrastructure, which owns five road assets, valued at $1.2 billion inclusive of debt.

⦁ The formal sale process is may begin in mid-October.

Retail participation is changing the market dynamics: Raamdeo Agrawal

Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an interview with The Economic Times said he doesn't understand why there is so much caution when the Sensex is reaching 60,000.

What he says:

⦁ If there is a 10% correction, then there is a 20% rise also.

⦁ One has to be very clear about equity allocation and then just sit tight.

⦁ Not saying do not shuffle your portfolio but do that only to exit an expensive stock and buy a cheaper one.

⦁ Retail participation is changing the market dynamics and it is getting difficult to analyse trends.

⦁ High valuations and this kind of retail investor participation are certainly signs that the market is heated.

⦁ Overseas investors are not too happy with the IPO frenzy and the retail appetite too.

Govt to align Indian accounting standards with global

India is looking at how it could align the domestic accounting standards with that of the international one, reports Mint.

Why it's important: The country follows Indian accounting standards (IndAS) and it should be in par with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) by ironing out some variations or carve-outs.

⦁ Aligning these variations will be easier for companies and foreign investors.

⦁ It could give clarity in many cases when India is pursuing huge foreign investments.

EPFO plans to pay interest before Diwali to boost festive spirit

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation plans to credit the interest rate before Diwali to give an impetus to the economy, reports Mint.

Why it's important: This is the spending season for many of the Indians.

⦁ The move could cheer people to have more money to spend during the period thus helping the economy.

⦁ The government is also increasing the dearness allowance of its employees.

⦁ The EPFO is pushing for an 8.5% interest rate.

Google Pay-Equitas deal under RBI’s lens

The RBI is looking at the Equitas Small Finance Bank and Google Pay deal for any banking rule violations, Business Standard reports.

Why it's important: The Equitas Small Finance Bank recently entered into a deal with Google Pay to tap into its user base for getting deposits.

⦁ RBI considers that the growing presence of major technology firms in financial services as among the key risk factors for financial stability.

⦁ They have the potential to become “dominant players in financial services” to influence the markets.

⦁ Though the deal is within the rules, it has to be watched carefully, feels RBI.

⦁ RBI is yet to give its clearance for Big Tech to enter the banking space.

Volatility can increase in the coming months: Nomura MD

Saion Mukherjee, MD & head of equity research for India at Nomura, in an interview with Business Standard says volatility can increase in the coming months.

What he says: The pace of monetary policy normalisation will be the key to watch out for.

⦁ The best of liquidity is behind us.

⦁ Fund flows in India and emerging markets have slowed.

⦁ India may benefit as a relatively stable play in Asian equities.

⦁ The Indian market has significantly outperformed emerging market peers.

⦁ Consumer sentiment is still weak and corporate capex is yet to pick up. These will determine the future growth expectations.