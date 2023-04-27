#1. Hinduja emerges sole bidder for Reliance Capital with Rs 9,650 crore offer

Hinduja Group entity IndusInd International Holdings emerged as the sole bidder for Reliance Capital at the auction as part of bankruptcy proceedings. It submitted a Rs 9,650 crore upfront cash offer, still far below the liquidation value of Rs 13,000 crore. Torrent, which was the highest bidder in the first round with an offer of Rs 8,640 crore, did not participate in the latest auction. If its offer is accepted, the Hinduja group, which has a stake in IndusInd Bank, will take over two profit-making insurance ventures owned by Reliance Capital. In the first round, Hinduja was the second-highest bidder with an offer of Rs 8,110 crore. It subsequently submitted a revised bid of Rs 9,000 crore, leading to the lenders seeking a second auction.

Why it’s important: Torrent has challenged the legal validity of the second round of auction. Any outcome will be subject to the court’s judgment in the matter when it hears on the dispute in August again this year.

#2. Avaada Ventures raises $1.07 billion to fund business expansion

Avaada Ventures, a green energy and fuels company, has secured funding worth $1.07 billion led by equity firm Brookfield, which will make an investment of $1 billion. The company plans to use the funds for new projects in green hydrogen, green ammonia, and solar equipment manufacturing. Avaada’s existing shareholder Global Power Synergy Public Company, the utility flagship of PTT group, will pump in $68 million into Avaada Energy, an independent renewable energy project developer with 4GW of operating assets and 7GW of projects under construction.

Why it’s important: Companies has responded favorably to various government incentives for clean energy transition. Overseas investors have also shown keen interest in clean energy projects. More such deals will take place in the space in the coming years.

#3. State Bank seeks purchase data on Russian crude from refiners to avoid sanctions

The State Bank of India is taking measures to avoid violating US sanctions by processing payments for Indian oil refiners that may have purchased Russian oil above the $60 per barrel price cap set by a US-led alliance. India’s largest lender has requested data on purchasing prices from refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Why it’s important: The State Bank has significant exposure to the US and would like to avoid any penalty from the Us treasury department. The development comes at a time when Russia has become the second-largest oil supplier to India after Iraq.

#4. Social media still hosting ads of betting gambling site despite recent ban

Online betting and gambling portals continue to advertise on social media platforms despite India’s new gaming regulations prohibiting betting and wagering of any kind. It places the websites and companies that deal in this space in contravention of guidelines issued by the information and broadcasting ministry in early April, directing media companies and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements and promotional content related to betting platforms. Apps such as FairPlay and Appa Book are being promoted on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Why it’s important: The government has come out strongly against the promotion of online betting and gambling. It will likely act against intermediators if they continue to feature such ads.

#5. Coal India to produce 1 billion tons of coal by 2025-26, chairman says

Coal India has set 2025-26 as the year to achieve its ambitious target of 1 billion ton of coal production. The national miner has been reacting to the increasing demand for electricity by producing more coal. From approving the highest number of mining projects to increased mechanization and outsourcing, Coal India is aiming to boost production while keeping costs in check, according to chairman and managing director Pramod Agarwal.

Why it’s important: Although India has made aggressive moves to move towards clean energy transition, the demand for coal0-fired power is not going to vanish overnight. The target of the state-owned miner is an indication of that.

#6. Met department sees little impact of El Nino, Skymet predicts high chance of drought

Although the India Meteorological Department has predicted a normal monsoon, private forecaster Skymet Weather Services has warned below average rainfall. Both the IMD and Skymet has talked about a resurgence in the El Nino weather phenomenon in equatorial Pacific that is closely linked with lower rainfall and increased change of drought in the Indian sub-continent.

Why it’s important: Normal rainfall and a robust autumnal harvest would be crucial to revive and sustain rural demand. Companies would be hoping that el Nino does not paly spoilsport.

#7. Karnataka based auditor of Coffee Day entity debarred for 10 years

The National Financial Reporting Authority has debarred a Karnataka-based auditor for 10 years, citing deficiencies in the 2019-20 statutory audit of Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates, a group entity of Coffee Day Enterprises. This is the third order from the auditing watchdog in April alleging deficiencies in the audit of some of the group entities based on an investigation prompted by a reference from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Why it’s important: The auditing regulator has said the auditor failed to meet relevant requirements of auditing standards in a number of significant aspects and demonstrated a serious lack of competence. Its action would be a deterrent for others.

#8. Government to rework electronics incentive scheme on low value realization

The government’s aims to achieve electronics manufacturing with a value of $300 billion by 2025-26, including exports of $105-130 billion, could end up far lower than the target. The reality check came from the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, which in a recent assessment indicated that the total electronics production in 2025-26 will be around $225 billion. It would be 75 per cent of the government’s document’s target, of which exports would amount to $58-69 billion, just 53-55 per cent of the target.

Why it’s important: Corrective policy measures need to be taken the lift the trend line if India has to emerge as a global hub for electronics manufacturing.

#9. Eight firms including Reliance and MCPI in race to buy textile company Sumeet

Reliance Industries and Kolkata-based MCPI are among eight companies that have expressed interest to take over debt-laden textile manufacturer Sumeet Industries. These companies have submitted their interest along with supporting documents earlier this month. The Surat-based yarn and polyester maker Sumeet owes lenders and operational creditors led by the Bank of Baroda a total of Rs 667 crore. It was admitted to the bankruptcy court in December after a failed attempt to restructure loans.

Why it’s important: The company has been in trouble for a few years. Since firms like Reliance and MCPI have shown interest, creditors would now expect optimum recovery of their dues.

#10. Indian start-ups to layoff thousands as finding winter force them to tighten belts

As the funding winter continues, start-ups fired about 9,400 employees in the three months netween January and March, according to data from hiring firm Careernet. Edtech firms Byju’s, Unacademy, social media firm ShareChat, apartment-management startup MyGate and car-servicing startup GoMechanic were among the companies that fired a significant portion of their team. About 70 per cent of all startups laid off 100-300 people each in the quarter.

Why it’s important: It’s not just layoffs, which are expected to continue. Recruitment in senior roles is also showing a downward trend.