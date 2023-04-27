 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others.

#1. Hinduja emerges sole bidder for Reliance Capital with Rs 9,650 crore offer

Hinduja Group entity IndusInd International Holdings emerged as the sole bidder for Reliance Capital at the auction as part of bankruptcy proceedings. It submitted a Rs 9,650 crore upfront cash offer, still far below the liquidation value of Rs 13,000 crore. Torrent, which was the highest bidder in the first round with an offer of Rs 8,640 crore, did not participate in the latest auction. If its offer is accepted, the Hinduja group, which has a stake in IndusInd Bank, will take over two profit-making insurance ventures owned by Reliance Capital. In the first round, Hinduja was the second-highest bidder with an offer of Rs 8,110 crore. It subsequently submitted a revised bid of Rs 9,000 crore, leading to the lenders seeking a second auction.

Why it’s important: Torrent has challenged the legal validity of the second round of auction. Any outcome will be subject to the court’s judgment in the matter when it hears on the dispute in August again this year.

#2. Avaada Ventures raises $1.07 billion to fund business expansion