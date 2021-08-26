A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Govt seeks clarity from RBI on IDBI Bank sell-off route

The Centre is seeking clarity from the RBI on how to go about with the privatisation plans, reports The Economic Times.

How it's important: The government wants to know basically two things:

First, regarding the maximum holding a buyer can be allowed in IDBI Bank.

Two, after the sell-off, what is the modus operandi to reduce the stake in line with banking regulations.

The rules stipulate that promoters of private sector banks cannot hold more than 40% after three years and should reduce the stake to 15% in 15 years.

Centre plans tax cuts to help automobile sector

The Centre is ready to cut tax rates on ailing automobiles to boost their sales, reports The Economic Times.

Why it's important: The industry is facing a severe slowdown and the pandemic has hit the sector adversely.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said: “We do not anticipate rates to go down at this stage, but we are very happy to see what we can tinker with so certain segments get encouraged.”

He will look at the various aspects before going for any tweaking.

Canada’s Fairfax gets nod for ₹15,000 crore investment plan

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd plans to invest ₹15,000 crore in the country and got nod from the government for the purpose, reports Mint.

How it's important: The move will bolster the government's plan to raise Rs 6-lakh crore asset monetisation programme.

The Canadian firm will invest in infrastructure projects through its local investment vehicle Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd.

The Toronto-based company also has plans to list Anchorage in Indian bourses later.

'Pandemic has force-multiplied adoption of e-com and digital brands'

Kanwaljit Singh, founder and MD of Fireside Ventures, in an interview with Mint said that their forte is consumer brands.

What he says: Wellness and many health and health-related businesses are coming up targeting direct consumers.

The pandemic has almost force-multiplied the adoption of e-commerce and digital brands.

Infrastructure around direct to consumer is healthier.

Opportunities are increasing in tier-2 and 3 markets.

High-end taxpayers likely to get chance to exit faceless scheme

The government is planning to rejig the Faceless Assessment Scheme (FAS), Business Standard reports.

Why it's important: The scheme is supposed to minimise the physical interface between a taxpayer and the IT Department.

The new plan is to offer some more relaxation for the high-paying taxpayers with an income of ₹ 200 crore and more.

This will allow them to move out of the scheme and approach jurisdictional assessment.

We must follow and comply local rules in India: Walmart CEO

Walmart should follow and comply with local regulations, said Walmart CEO and President Doug McMillon, reports Business Standard.

What the CEO says: “It has its own rules. So, we’ve got to comply with them.”

The company has to readjust to the local situation to move forward.

Walmart thinks the Indian market is very unique and diverse and is one of the most exciting around the world.

Walmart considers India among the top three markets along with the US and China.

I-T dept must not operate in isolation or in a perfect vacuum: CBDT Chairman

The Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman, J B Mohapatra, in an interview with Business Standard says the withdrawal of the retro tax is going to bring certainty and stability to the interpretation of the I-T Act.

What the CBDT chief says:

The authorities should not be operating in isolation or in a perfect vacuum.

If retro tax withdrawal brings more business, it is better for the tax department.

These litigations entail a cost and energies get diverted fighting them.

Direct tax collections numbers look much better this fiscal.