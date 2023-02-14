 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Reserve Bank declines revealing inflation letter citing market volatility concerns

Revealing measures meant to tame inflation, which were shared with the central government after the Reserve Bank of India failed to meet its target last year, could lead to market disruptions and volatility, the central bank has said in response to an appeal under the Right to Information Act. Public disclosure of confidential correspondence, especially those that contain remedial actions, can “unmoor expectations and impede monetary policy transmission”. It could dampen growth prospects and hurt the state’s economic interests, the Reserve Bank said.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank failed to meet its inflation target of 2-6 per cent for nine months between January and September last year. Considering the importance of the subject, its report to the government should have been made public in interests of transparency. But that’s not going to happen.

Overseas investors doubling down on bearish bets after Adani stock rout