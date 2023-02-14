Reserve Bank declines revealing inflation letter citing market volatility concerns

Revealing measures meant to tame inflation, which were shared with the central government after the Reserve Bank of India failed to meet its target last year, could lead to market disruptions and volatility, the central bank has said in response to an appeal under the Right to Information Act. Public disclosure of confidential correspondence, especially those that contain remedial actions, can “unmoor expectations and impede monetary policy transmission”. It could dampen growth prospects and hurt the state’s economic interests, the Reserve Bank said.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank failed to meet its inflation target of 2-6 per cent for nine months between January and September last year. Considering the importance of the subject, its report to the government should have been made public in interests of transparency. But that’s not going to happen.

Overseas investors doubling down on bearish bets after Adani stock rout

Foreign portfolio investors have doubled down on their bearish stance since the Adani Group crisis surfaced after a report by Hindenburg Research on January 24, selling not only shares but also the highest number of Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts in four months. The overseas investors have sold 105,540 index futures on an outstanding basis as part of hedges and speculative bets to protect their portfolios or gain from anticipated market corrections till February 10. This is in addition to the $2.67 billion they’ve sold in cash between January 24 and February 9.

Why it’s important: The bearish shift in strategy may reflect concerns among foreign portfolio investors about the implications of the Adani crisis on the Indian economy. Local authorities have dismissed such concerns and said India’s fundamentals remain strong.

Tata Group poised to post highest growth in history of over 20 per cent

The Tata Group is set to record the highest growth in its history, with both unlisted and listed entities growing upwards of 20 per cent, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in an interview. “Tata Group companies are recording robust growth across the board and its overall annual growth is expected to be roughly 20 per cent in 2022-23, which is significant for a group of our size,” he said. Both traditional and new businesses have lined up large capital spending plans. The traditional businesses will fund their own growth through internal accruals, he said.

Why it’s important: Since the Tata Group is the largest conglomerate in India, such robust growth also points to the overall health of the domestic economy, which has recovered remarkably well after the pandemic disruption.

Vodafone Idea in discussions to refinance loans worth up to Rs 4,000 crore

Vodafone Idea has started fresh talks with lenders like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and HDFC Bank to refinance Rs 3,000-4,000 crore worth of loans. Refinancing debt will help free up cash as the telco needs to pay substantial vendor dues to tower companies and network equipment makers. The discussions come shortly after Vodafone Idea’s dues to the government was converted into equity. The government is now the largest shareholder of the carrier, with a 33.44 per cent stake.

Why it’s important: Delayed payments have hamstrung Vodafone Idea’s plans to tie up 5G equipment supplies and finalize tower site pacts. Rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have a head start and it has some catching up to do.

Mauritius says no breach of law by entities being linked to Adani Group

In its preliminary investigation, the securities market regulator of Mauritius has not found any breach of law by the 38 global companies and 11 funds being associated with the Adani Group after the Hindenburg report disclosures, Financial Services Commission CEO Dhanesswurnath Vikash Thakoor has said. The remarks come at a time when the Supreme Court, hearing petitions related to large investor losses, has asked the government and the Securities and Exchange Board of India to give their responses by Monday.

Why it’s important: Mauritius is well-known as a tax haven, with the local compliance bar set low to favor shell companies and opaque holdings. Its views might not hold much water among Indian authorities and courts of law.

Market regulator to discuss Adani stock rout at board meeting this week

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s customary post-budget meeting with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on February 15 is likely to touch upon the recent rout in shares of the Adani group. The minister will address regulator’s board on Wednesday. Sebi’s board is also likely to apprise the minister of the regulatory framework, its surveillance mechanism and whether the mechanism is robust enough to tackle market manipulation.

Why it’s important: The dramatic fall in the share prices of Adani Group firms has raised questions on regulatory oversight in India. Even the Supreme Court has suggested creating a robust mechanism to regulate the stock market. The market regulator may have to spruce up its act.

Infosys, Wipro keep upcoming engineering graduates waiting for campus placements

Excessive hiring in the previous year and continued economic uncertainties are affecting campus recruitment by top IT firms. Infosys and Wipro are yet to hit the campus trail to give offers to students who graduate in the 2023 academic year. Three to four large engineering institutes popular among IT companies have said these two were yet to visit their campuses to hire students who would join in 2023-24.

Why it’s important: Hiring in the software companies is expected to be muted in this placement season as they have high bench strength. Added to it are uncertainties due the looming economic recession in key Western markets.

Central government may allocate more subsidies to promote electric buses

The government is considering tweaking the allocation of funds under its electric vehicle subsidy scheme to focus more on replacing diesel buses in public transport amid allegations that many electric two-wheeler makers had wrongfully claimed incentives. It is looking at the option of increasing the utilization of resources earmarked under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles scheme for electrifying buses, officials have said.

Why it’s important: This could be a good move by the government as bringing more electric buses on city roads will have the highest social and environmental impact. It will not only help reduce vehicular pollution but also pare fuel bills.

European Union suggests reforms to enable currency convertibility from India

The European Union has suggested that India liberalize its capital account restrictions as part of a comprehensive free trade agreement being discussed with New Delhi, the text of the latest negotiations show. The EU has sought free movement of capital regarding transactions on the capital and financial accounts, which would liberalize and promote trade and investment between the two sides.

Why it’s important: India is likely to tread cautiously in this regard as international trade norms do not require full convertibility. Whether capital account convertibility could be part of a free trade agreement remains debatable.

Oil refiners may buy more Russian fuel, export local products to Western markets

Some Indian refiners are planning to import Russian diesel and other refined products for domestic consumption so they can free up locally produced fuels for export to the West, which has nearly stopped buying refined products from Russia. The European Union has banned the import of refined petroleum products from Russia, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel, from February 5. The European Union, along with the G7 countries, has also placed price caps on Russian refined oil products.

Why it’s important: Importing Russian crude oil at cheap rates has helped India to lower its import bills. The latest plans of refiners will help the country earn additional foreign exchange.