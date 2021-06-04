Below is a shortlist of all the important articles from newspapers.

Govt in talks with Pfizer, Moderna on local vaccine

India is in discussion with top US vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna, on the manufacturing of their vaccines, says Business Standard report.

How it is important: It will strengthen the inoculation drive in the country.

To avoid complex supply chains and to ease regulatory disruption.

The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.

Social media firms have a social and moral responsibility, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Telecom, IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said social media platforms have a social and moral responsibility towards their users and they should not take shelter behind technicalities, especially when they deal with an issue like morphed images of a woman, says Economic Times.

He said that the principle of gender justice is equally applicable to all and the obligation to redress a case of violation of that is also to be addressed by them.

The context: Google this week asked a division bench of the Delhi High Court to overturn a ruling of a single bench that directed the technology major to remove objectionable content from its search engine globally. The April order was the result of a petition by a woman who claimed that her photographs were uploaded on pornographic websites without her consent.

India’s new social media intermediary guidelines have been opposed by several foreign companies. WhatsApp has filed a case against the government’s demand for “traceability” of messages and Twitter has described these rules as a threat to “freedom of expression”.

The big question: “Do the big Indian pharma and IT companies that work in the USA follow the US laws or not?

More lenders looking for settlement offers

Lenders to debt-laden companies are looking for negotiated settlements with the defaulting borrowers, Economic Times reports.

How it is important: It is significant due to the absence of time-bound resolutions, significant haircuts on advances, and a mounting pile of unresolved cases combine to dim the allure of India’s dedicated bankruptcy courts.

Lenders are getting good value.

The time taken for resolutions are less

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India data showed that the percentage of cases withdrawn from bankruptcy tribunals was higher than those resolved under the mechanism.

IBBI data showed that of the 2,653 cases closed under corporate insolvency at the end of March 2021, 48% were liquidated, 16% of the cases withdrawn under section 12A, and only 13% exited the bankruptcy courts with a resolution.

Reliance Brands plan to take over Ritu Kumar

Reliance Brands plans to take over fashion house Ritu Kumar, Economic Times reported citing sources.

The Reliance Retail unit will pick up the stake of about 30% held by private equity firm Everstone Capital and a big chunk of the promoter’s holding.

How it is important: Reliance will be taking a substantial controlling stake.

The promoters will retain a minority stake in the company.

Ritu Kumar owns four designer brands including Label, RI, Aarke and Ritu Kumar Home.

Reliance Brands, the premium to luxury brands operator of Reliance Retail, markets about four dozen global premium-to luxury labels including Burberry, Bally, Gas, Kate Spade, Diesel, Brooks Brothers, and Steve Madden among others labels.

A 2019 acquisition of smaller rival Genesis Luxury gave Reliance Brands sway over Salvatore Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors, Paul Smith among other famed labels.

Listen to the GDP bell’s toll, says P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in an opinion piece in the Economic Times, says the government must augment expenditure and transfer cash to the poor to get over this ‘demand shock’. He said ‘numbers do not lie, especially if they are published by a reputed institution like the National Statistical Office’.

He said read, the following sequences are relevant to understand the current state of the economy:

Quarterly GDP growth rates at constant prices of the last 12 quarters (2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21) are 7.1%, 6.2%, 5.6%, 5.7%, 5.4%, 4.6%, 3.3%, 3.0%, –24.4%, –7.4%, 0.5% and1.6%.

Conclusion No.1: The growth rate of the economy has been on a decline since Q1 2018-19, and 2020-21 ended with negative growth of (–)7.3%.

The next sequence of numbers is private consumption as a proportion of GDP at constant prices. They are 56.2, 58.5, 60.9, 59.4, 56.8, 56.7, 60.2, 54.9, 55.4, 54.4, 58.3 and 55.4.

Conclusion No. 2: Private consumption has been the main pillar of GDP for many years. It means that the people are consuming less.

The last set of numbers is the per-capita income in the four years — from 2017-18 to 2020-21. They are ₹1,00,268; ₹1,05,525; ₹1,08,645; and ₹99,694.

Conclusion No. 3: Most Indians have become poorer.

Given these numbers, no one can say that the economic situation is a happy one, or that the prospects are bright.

Second wave has delayed growth, not denied it´ Jinesh Gopani

In an interview, Jinesh Gopani, head equity, Axis Mutual Fund says the country is at the cusp of a new growth cycle and companies that manage their balance sheets well will emerge as longterm winners, Business Standard reports.

But the rising interest rates in the developed world could make emerging markets less attractive, he said.

Corporate earnings have been a good indication of latent demand from the previous lockdown.

Markets are factoring a growth recovery in the latter half of FY22.

A key aspect that has cushioned growth is policy action.

Govt recognises 50k startups across India

The government has recognised 50,000 startups across the country, with as many as 10,000 getting a seal of approval over the last six months, says The Times of India.

How it is important: It will help those firms avail of benefits across a range of laws and regulations.

Enable them to get fiscal and infrastructural support.

A startup registered with DPIIT, for instance, enjoys a simplified compliance structure, 80% reduction in the cost of filing patents, tax exemptions and can wind up its business within 90 days of its application to do so.

Fewer new net users, but surfing up in 2020

The year 2020 saw slower addition of new internet users but witnessed increased usage of the web by existing users, says The Times of India.

What the numbers say: The total internet user base of India grew 20% in 2018 and 24% in 2019, but in 2020 there was just 8% growth.

What the reason is: This was primarily due to a dip in new mobile connections because of lockdown restrictions last year and the mass movement of migrants.

The number of mobile connections fell 0.7%, 0.5% and 0.3% respectively in April, May and June 2020.

The active internet user base stood at 622 million individuals as of 2020, and this pool grew faster in rural India at the rate of 13% to reach 299 million compared to a 4% growth rate in urban India, which had 323 million users. However, as of 2020, nine out of 10 active internet users accessed the web every day, and on average spent around 107 minutes actively on it — a growth of almost 21% from the previous year.

The future: It estimated that by 2025, there will be over 900 million active internet users in India.

Rural India and new connections among school-age children for online learning will fuel growth of about 45% in the next five years.

Mobile phones remain the most used device for accessing the internet on the back of cheaper data plans and growing prevalence of language content on the world wide web.

Monsoon arrives in Kerala, though 2 days later

The monsoon hit Kerala on Thursday against its normal onset date of June 1 beginning the rainy season and it is expected to cover the country by early July, says The Times of India report.

How it is important: Normal to above normal rainfall likely in most areas with “well distributed” showers during June-September.

A good and even monsoon is good for the agriculture sector in the country.

Govt considers single purchase channel for vaccines

The government is considering procuring vaccines on behalf of the States, Hindustan Times reports quoting sources.

How it is important: It is discussing the modalities of a centralised channel for vaccine procurement.

The agency in charge of this channel will negotiate terms with vaccine manufacturers, and supply jabs on a pro rata basis to States.

Some large pharma companies, including Pfizer and Moderna have also told states that they prefer dealing with the federal government.

Bright future for semiconductors in India: Prakash Mallya

The government’s plan to promote semiconductor manufacturing may have a bright future, says Mint.

Prakash Mallya, vice-president and managing director, sales, marketing and communications group, Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd, said the country’s “trajectory for all forms of semiconductor devices" is enormous. Mallya said it may take years for the ecosystem to be fully built, but he is “optimistic" considering the opportunity that India presents.

The future: Rules for the industry are expected within the six months.

The government will offer $1 billion in cash to each company for setting up semiconductor manufacturing units.

Demand for semiconductors in India is led by its huge smartphone market—second largest in the world.

Reliance seeks nod to use tapeworm drug for Covid-19 treatment

Reliance Industries Ltd has sought the drug regulator’s permission to repurpose a generic drug used to treat tapeworm infestations for potential covid-19 treatment, says Mint.

In its annual report for 2020-21, the Mukesh Ambani-led group said it submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to allow Niclosamide to be used for treating Covid-19 patients.

How it is significant: The drug is on the WHO list of essential medicines for treating Covid-19 cases.

There are three trials currently underway in India to study the use of Niclosamide for covid-19.

The company has also developed novel cost-effective diagnostic kits called ‘R-Green’ and ‘R-Green Pro’ for Covid-19 detection, which have received Indian Council of Medical Research approvals.

Private Equity players pour $ 584 million into healthcare in 2021

Private equity (PE) players are increasing their investments in the healthcare sector, Business Standard says.

Why it is important: A huge opportunity in the healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

Highest investment in the sector in last 5 years.

PEs have together invested a staggering $583.82 million in the first five months of 2021 in five deals.

In 2021, the average deal size has been $116.82 million.

However, it is only the big hospital chains and pan-India clinics that are attracting the big bucks.