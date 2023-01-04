 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

PSUs may remain exempt from public shareholding rule even after privatization

The central government has reserved the right to exempt public sector undertakings from the minimum public shareholding norm after a change in ownership, as it prepares to sell its stake in IDBI Bank. The new owner of IDBI Bank will be exempt from the minimum 25 per cent public float requirement after stake sale by Life Insurance Corporation and the government. The finance ministry has inserted a clause into the public listing norms to exempt public floats for listed PSUs for a specified period as required under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957.

Why it’s important: While the move to exempt state-owned entities from mandatory public float is aimed at the IDBI Bank divestment, the privatization of other public-sector units may get a boost with it as well.

 

Company law tribunal stops Hinduja bid for bankrupt Reliance Capital

The National Company Law Tribunal has directed the administrator of bankrupt Reliance Capital not to present the revised offer Hinduja group made after the auction deadline to the lenders until the next hearing date. Torrent Investments, which emerged as the top bidder in the auction with an offer of Rs 8,640 crore, approached the bankruptcy court to restrain lenders from considering Hinduja’s upgraded offer of Rs 9,000 crore.