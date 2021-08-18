A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

We are watching US Fed’s rate moves: Nirmala Sitharaman

In an exclusive interview with The Economic Times, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that inflation is not a huge cause to worry at least for now.

What the FM says:

⦁ The government and the RBI are watching the US Federal Reserve rate moves.

⦁ India is suitable for investors and companies as an alternative to China.

⦁ The capital market rally is not a blip as it had sustained through 2020 and the Covid second wave.

⦁ The Centre is looking at the possibilities of blockchain technology and how it can be used in the fintech sector.

⦁ The government is looking into how it can help troubled telecom companies.

Auto companies find ways to avoid chip shortage

The automobile companies are bringing out lower variants of vehicles to reduce the usage of microchips, reports The Economic Times.

Why it's important: The shortage of semiconductors across the world is hurting the production of cars.

⦁ The firms are launching variants without an infotainment system, touchscreen, power mirrors as they need more chips.

⦁ They are also cutting down on diesel vehicles as diesel engine needs more chips.

Tata Steel plans to cut debt; to prepay loans taken for buyouts

Tata Steel is planning to prepay its loans as early as possible, The Economic Times reports.

Why it's important: The company wants to prepay loans up to ₹4,700-crore loans taken for the buyouts of Bhushan Steel and Usha Martin.

⦁ The steel major wants to make these firms debt-free in the next two quarters.

⦁ Tata Steel BSL has around ₹4,000 crore outstanding net external debt.

⦁ Usha Martin has about ₹700 crore outstanding net debt.

“We are not raising any capital, but we are looking at deleveraging,” Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and CFO at Tata Steel, said.

Unicorns believe global listing is better for higher valuation

In spite of the successes by unicorns in the IPO market in the country, several of the start-ups think that direct listing in foreign markets would provide them better valuations, reports Business Standard.

Why it's important: They think the major market players and investors in India seem to lack the knowledge of their business models.

⦁ The is no clarity from the government side on the capital gain issues.

⦁ The industry is still waiting for detailed guidance.

SpiceJet starts hiving off processes of cargo business

SpiceJet has started the hiving off processes of its logistics business, reports Business Standard.

Why it's important: Separation of cargo and passenger businesses to get more valuation.

⦁ The airline plans to raise much-needed money and is in talks with private equity investors.

⦁ Plans are afoot to get up to ₹ 2,500 crore via QIP.

Huge rise in net outflows from India-focused funds

The net outflows from Indian markets are going up in recent times, reports Business Standard.

Why it's important: The trend is higher in the India-focused foreign funds and ETFs.

⦁ Offshore funds and ETFs are the major investment vehicles that bring foreign funds to the Indian equity markets.

⦁ During the June quarter, it was reported around $1.5 billion net outflows.

⦁ It was $376 million in the previous quarter.

RBI says only Visa sticks to data norms

The RBI says that Visa Worldwide is the lone foreign card network in the country that follows India's data regulations, reports Mint.

Why it's important: According to the rules, it's a must that all local payment data should be kept in the country itself.

⦁ The adherence to the local rules allows Visa to expand its business in India.

⦁ Three rival networks such as Mastercard, Amex, and Diners Club are yet to comply, so there is a scope for business restrictions for them.

Experts see zooming commodity prices boost GST mop-up

A huge jump in the prices of commodity prices in recent times has helped the government, reports Mint.

Why it's important: This rise in prices helped the government to increase the GST collection.

⦁ The GST mop-up went up as the jump in the commodity prices get passed on to the final product.

Mobile gaming companies target e-sports to boost revenue

India's mobile gaming companies are looking at professional gaming, or e-sports, to boost the market, reports Mint.

Why it's important: India lags in the professional gaming industry.

⦁ But the country is among the top rung in the mobile gaming sector.

⦁ The industry expects that these gamers will gradually move upwards to professional gaming.

⦁ The E-sports sector is picking up in India with several companies are looking at it with several buys and partnerships.