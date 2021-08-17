A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Govt wants Vi promoters to show more commitment and infuse funds

The Centre is expecting the promoters of Vodafone Idea to express more commitment and wants them to infuse capital, The Economic Times reports.

Why it's important: Sources say the government is preparing a relief package for the beleaguered telecom sector soon.

The government is planning to reach out to Vodafone Idea promoters — Vodafone Group Plc of the UK and Aditya Birla Group (ABG) — to chalk out plans for a long-term commitment and strategy.

The Centre is not in a mood to announce a package without a proper plan as it doesn't want to go waste its relief measures once it's announced.

Centre plans to infuse more capital in three general insurers

The Centre is likely to infuse more capital in three of its general insurance company before it goes to market with IPOs, The Economic Times reports.

Why it's important: The loss-making, state-owned general insurers need to meet regulatory requirements before their listing and privatisation.

National Insurance Co. Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd and United India Insurance Co. Ltd need at least ₹5,000 crore for this purpose.

According to the plan, stock exchange listing is envisaged for National Insurance and Oriental Insurance while privatisation is suggested for United India Insurance.

The Centre has infused ₹12,450 crore last year in these companies.

'The Indian steel industry is losing its edge because of the iron ore pricing'

Dilip Oommen, CEO of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), in an interview with Business Standard, tells that the company is always looking at opportunities that fit in with its strategic plan, whether it is mines or steel plants or ancillary units.

What he says: The company will certainly participate in the auctions for raw material securitisation of the expansion plans.

But the country needs to fix the iron ore pricing mechanism.

The Indian steel industry is losing its edge because of the iron ore pricing.

There are states where lower grade iron ore is priced much higher than the rest of the country.

The National Mineral Index for Steel has to be launched.

Lupin to tap huge inhalation segment plans China entry

The pharma major, Lupin, is expanding its inhalation products portfolio to tap the complex generics respiratory products market globally, Business Standard reports.

Why it's important: The $2 billion company is looking to enter China.

It is scouting for manufacturing partners to enter the Chinese market.

Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said the company is using around 10 per cent of its R&D spend on inhalation products.

The global market size of inhalation products is $38 billion.

Lupin’s portfolio and pipeline can cater 70 per cent of the whole market.

PharmEasy to raise $1 billion from the market; eyes $9 bn IPO valuation

API Holdings Ltd, the parent of online pharmacy major PharmEasy, has set a plan to raise $1 billion for a $9 billion IPO valuation, reports Mint.

Why it's important: PharmEasy, which bought diagnostic chain Thyrocare in June, plans to raise the entire amount by selling new shares instead of its existing shareholders selling their stakes during the IPO.

Prosus Ventures, TPG Growth, CDPQ and Temasek are the major investors in PharmEasy.

The move shows the confidence of its major investors in the company and its growth potential as well as the online pharmacy market.

NTPC gets ready for IPOs of 2 its subsidiaries

The public sector NTPC Ltd has already begun its work for IPOs of its subsidiaries, reports Mint.

Why it's important: Merchant bankers are making preliminary presentations of NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) and NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL).

Both could be the first clean energy firms to be listed.

They are supposed to be the major players in helping NTPC reach 60 GW renewable energy by 2032 from around 4GW currently.

Multinationals to expand GIC operations, hire more in India

MNCs in the banking, financial services and insurance firms are looking to expand the global in-house centres (GICs) in the country, Mint reports.

Why it's important: This will boost the local employment generation.

India has more than 1,200 GICs and around a million people are working there.

MNCs looking at India where skilled talent is available at a lower cost for critical roles such as strategy and planning.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia hired about 1,000 people for its technology centre in Bengaluru.

US banks to recruit 15,000 Indians over the next two years.

Goldman Sachs to hire 2,500 people by 2023, as it expands its operations in Hyderabad.

Sun Life Asia Service Centre (ASC) India to increase its hiring by 40% in 2021-22.

Afghan aftereffect: Higher education institutes in a spot

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has hit the higher educational institutions in India very badly, reports Mint.

Why it's important: Afghanistan is India's second-largest source of foreign students.

Many students, especially female students, are stuck in their war-torn country for some time since the Covid outbreak.

Now, it's not possible for them to return any time soon.

The IIT-Bombay has quite a few students from Afghanistan and they are taking classes online.

Punjab’s Lovely Professional University has some 150 Afghanistan students.

India is home to some 50,000 foreign students and around 10% of them are from Afghanistan, next only to Nepal.