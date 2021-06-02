Below is a shortlist of all the important articles from newspapers.

FPI Investors not Sharing Mobile, Income Details

Regulator’s bid to get personal info of beneficial owners hits a hurdle due to data confidentiality concerns.

The capital market regulator is getting tough with the large investors. The large foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and persons controlling them are reluctant to disclose their personal information on the grounds of data confidentiality, Economic Times report says.

What the rule says: New FPIs will have to give the information from June 1 while existing FPIs will be required to update information about their ‘beneficial owners’ from the end of July.

Till now, FPIs were required to give the name, address, date of birth, tax residency jurisdiction, nationality, beneficial ownership percentage, and tax residency number.

New rules mandates the collection of six KYC attributes which include name, address, PAN, valid mobile number, email ID and income range.

Why the new rules: The new rules to collect information on investors aimed at curbing round-tripping and money laundering transactions as well as violations of foreign holding restrictions in listed companies.

Top multinational banks, which act as custodians of these offshore funds, have recently told SEBI about the reluctance to share certain details sought by the depositories on the grounds of data confidentiality.

Sebi has called a meeting this week with top custodians, including JP Morgan, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and BNP, to discuss their concerns.

Wealth on the Rise: India may see ₹23 trillion equity supply in FY22

The Indian equity markets that are trading near all-time high levels may see a record ₹ 2 3 trillion ($30to $40 billion) worth of equity supply in FY22, Business Standard reports quoting a note from Jefferies.

Though the actual quantum of the corporate equity paper supply will depend on institutional flows.

IPOs, maturing internet space, the government´s disinvestment programme, and traditionally large financial issuers will likely dominate and with around 1 percent of marketcap, the supply is within limits.

Swiss food giant Nestle is planning to cut down the sodium content and launch new products in India that offer healthier options.

How it is important:

Amid criticism and self-realisation after an internal document leaked that found over 60% of its product portfolio falling into the “unhealthy” segment, the company initiated the move. Its product portfolio varies from milk, instant noodles, soups, chocolates, coffee and a lot more.

Healthier options:

To accelerate the launch of fortified products and rapidly reduce the percentage of salt and sugar in its existing offerings,reported citing its sources.

The company said it is looking at the ‘entire portfolio across the different phases of people’s lives to ensure the products are helping meet their nutritional needs and supporting a balanced diet’.

Unicorns lead the race: Amitabh Kant

In an edit page opinion in The Times of India, Amitabh Kant, the CEO of the Niti Aayog, said, we move past the Covid storm, “we will come out more cautious, resilient and better prepared for challenges ahead”.

But how:

He cites there was some light shining through our economy during this dark period. This is due to the continued rise of entrepreneurship with newly tagged unicorns. He mentions how fintech, pharma companies and green energy firms are coming out with various driving solutions amid the pandemic. He points oy a Credit Suisse report on Indian unicorns saying 100 unicorns in India has a combined market capitalisation of $240 billion.

Lockdowns Blues: Consumer goods’ sales crash

The second wave of Covid-19 hit the consumer segment in the country with the sales of cars and commercial vehicles, TVs, ACs, smartphones, refrigerators, and washing machines fell sharply in May, Economic Times reports.

What leads to slowdown:

The local lockdowns disrupted the production and retail channels, as consumers cut back on spending.

Manufacturers suspended operations to divert industrial oxygen for medical purposes.

Better days ahead:



TV sets, air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines in May plunged 65% over April.



Smartphone sales fell well over 30%.



Passenger vehicle units sold about 103,000 units last month, down from 286,728 vehicles sold in April 2021.



June is likely to witness some recovery as States start easing lockdown restrictions and the tidal wave of infections recedes.

Hit Hurdles: Differences over Brookfield, Mahindra Unit buyout talks

Talks between Canada’s asset manager Brookfield and the Mahindra Group to buy the Indian conglomerate’s engineering, procurement and construction business, Mahindra Susten, along with 1,200 MW of solar assets at ₹5,500-6,000 crore have run into rough weather, Economic Times reported citing people aware of the development.

Differences over deal terms, indemnities and revised valuations.

History repeats: In the past, such big-ticket deals, including Petronas-Tata Power and CPPIB-SB Energy, have been called off in recent months due to sectoral headwinds and company-specific factors.

Saving Costs: Top lifestyle retailers save ₹2,700 cr in costs

Top five listed lifestyle retailers and quick service restaurants – Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Shoppers Stop, Trent, Burger King, and Westlife Development – saved more than ₹2,700 crore mostly in operational costs last fiscal.

How it is done:

Bargain with landlords lead to new subsidised lease deals and of course, restructuring employee costs. In some cases, a complete rental waiver in the first few months of the lockdown also helped. Now, the situation is again like the last year as top retailers confirmed they are in dialogue again with landlords for rebates on rentals. The retail market in the country shrunk 49% in the last two years due to the extended store closures.

Nykaa plans IPO, to list at $4.5 billion valuation

Beauty retailer Nykaa plans to go public later this fiscal at a valuation of $4.5 billion, a sharp rise from its earlier valuation of more than $3 billion, Mint reported. But the IPO size to be unchanged at between $500 million and $700 million.

Why it is important:

The beauty retailing startup gains from a shift towards online sales during the pandemic. The rise in overall valuation is led by a spurt in revenue and profit for the e-commerce platform, primarily due to covid-related disruptions. Nykaa, which was founded in 2012, is India’s top women-centric online marketplace with around 15 million registered users and caters to 1.5 million orders a month.

Race for Vaccination: India needs 238 million doses per month needed to meet the Dec target

For India to meet its target of vaccinating its entire adult population by the end of 2021, the country needs to administer 1.88 billion doses in total, of which 1.67 billion, or 89% are yet to be administered. According to CoWIN dashboard, the fastest rate at which India has vaccinated people so far is 3.8 million doses per day. This means India needs to deliver 238 million doses every month from June or risk falling behind target, Hindustan Times reported.

Airlines cut salaries, renegotiate contracts to tide over crisis

Airlines are slashing salaries and renegotiating vendor contracts as drastic fall in passengers has hurt revenue.

Why it is important:

Vistara, Go First, IndiGo and SpiceJet are looking at staff salaries to be in the air, says Business Standard. Many of them are enforcing a leave without pay policy and pay by the hour structure to prune expenses.

Daily passenger traffic fell from the peak of around 300,000 in February to less than 40,000 towards the end of May on the back of statewide lockdowns and mandatory RTPCR testing.