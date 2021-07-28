A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Govt mulling steps to boost telecom health

The government is considering a slew of long-term measures to improve the health of the debtladen telecom sector, The Economic Times reports.

What the plans are: The measures include prospectively redefining adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to exclude ‘non-telecom’ items.

Allow telcos to surrender unused spectrum for a small penalty.

Reduction in licence fees and spectrum usage charges.

Phasing out bank guarantees.

Why it's important: India’s older telcos – Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea – facing a combined Rs1.02 lakh crore in AGR-related licence fees and SUC dues, pushing already struggling Vodafone Idea further towards a possibly fatal financial crisis.

Licence fees and SUC are paid on the basis of AGR; so lower the AGR, lower the related levies.

DLF to enter Noida, Mumbai markets by end of this fiscal

DLF will soon enter the Mumbai and Noida market, The Economic Times reports.

What the plans are: The company is also finalising plans to monetise its land bank in Nagpur and Pune.

With a development potential of 9 lakh sq ft and a premium location, the company is expected to launch high-end residential towers by the end of this fiscal.

DLF’s new CEO Ashok Tyagi: “Tulsiwadi in Mumbai is something we are looking to monetise and we feel now is the right time to take it to the market.”

Small contractors, security cos create bulk of formal jobs

Many of the new jobs created in India’s formal sector seem to be low-paid and temporary work, Mint reports.

Why it's important: It offers little job security or upward mobility.

It raises questions over long-term socio-economic implications.

Maximum jobs were created in the ‘expert services’ category comprising manpower agencies, private security firms and small contractors, while established sectors such as engineering, financial establishments, and construction sectors lagged behind.

The trend is similar across several age groups.

Decent, well-paid jobs are missing from the market.

The formal sector additions may be happening in low-paid and contractual works.

Sales of packaged goods bounce back as curbs ease

Packaged consumer goods’ sales recovered in June and gathered pace in July, Mint reports.

This is because the restrictions on mobility eased.

Consumers stepped out of their homes to shop at malls and departmental stores.

June sales of FMCG rebounded 39.4% from May when the second wave peaked.

This helped to completely recover from the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on FMCG sales in May.

Lenders raise red flags as NBFCs tap credit lines to boost ratings

Banks have cautioned rating agencies about some non-bank lenders seeking credit lines that they don’t plan to use, Mint reports.

Why it's important: This is to hide the true picture of their liquidity position.

Rating companies consider the size of a company’s unutilised credit limit as one of the attributes to determine its rating.

A higher rating helps companies raise money at a cheaper rate because they are considered less risky.

Banks have asked the credit rating companies to do a deeper analysis of lenders’ financial position before assigning ratings.

Some mid-sized non-bank financiers regularly approach banks for credit lines, promising them they would not utilise these but use them to show liquidity on their books.

SEBI asks for beneficial owners’ info in Adani firms

The SEBI has written to the custodians of foreign portfolio investors owning shares in six Adani Group firms, seeking information on their ultimate beneficial owners (UBO), reports Business Standard.

Why it's important: These funds include Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund, and APMS Investment Fund.

A bulk of India investments of these firms is concentrated in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Transm -ission, and Adani Total Gas.

The capital markets regulator is looking into the holding structure of these foreign-based funds to ensure there is compliance with Sebi regulations.

A spokesperson for Adani Group said, “We are not aware of any communication from Sebi to the custodians with regard to the matter."

Ola’s Aggarwal takes on Musk over EV duty cut

Tesla’s call for a cut in duty on imported electric cars has prompted heads of other companies to react, reports Business Standard.

What the fight is for: Ola Cabs founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said he was not in favour of the government paring duty on imported electric vehicles.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc had sought a lower duty on imported EVs.

SS Kim, MD of Hyundai India, said: “Lower duties will help grow the EV market.”

Aggarwal said he believed that India should have confidence in its own ability to build EVs indigenously.

The debate on imported duty on EVs comes at a time when Indias nascent EV market is getting the much-needed policy push from the Centre as well as State governments.

‘Industrial, logistics segments to drive realty growth’

Anshul Jain, MD, India and South East Asia, Cushman & Wakefield, in an interview with Business Standard, shares his views on how different segments of real estate performed during the pandemic.

What he says: Residential launches and sales have picked up sharply in H1 of 2021.

Residential prices have witnessed some correction.

COVID-19 has had an adverse nearterm impact on the Indian office market but the medium-to-long term outlook remains strong.

A marginal drop in yield masks the fact that Indian office assets still provide substantially higher yields than those in the US or other developed APAC markets.

Industrial and logistics as well as data centres are likely to drive growth in the real estate sector over the medium to long term.

GMR, Groupe ADP may jointly bid for new airports

Airport De Paris (ADP) and GMR Airports are likely to jointly bid for future airport projects, that is, greenfield, brownfield or management of airports, reports Business Standard.

Why it's important: The Centre is looking to privatise at least 13 airports immediately and the GMR-Groupe ADP combine is set to be a strong contender in this field.

The two companies have finalised abusiness agreement under which both will collaborate on multiple sectors, including engineering and project management, airport operations and passenger experience.

GBS Raju, chairman, airports, GMR Group, said the partnership between GMR and ADP will build an airport alliance in the world that will handle 325 million passengers annually.

The JV will help GMR attract more European airlines to Delhi, and make it an Asia hub for all European travellers.

It will also be beneficial for the greenfield airport at Goa that GMR is currently constructing.

Retail rush drives up mobile trading volumes at BSE

The influx of retail investors is driving mobile trading volumes, reports Business Standard.

What it shows: The proportion of the cash market turnover attributable to mobile phone transactions jumped 711 basis points in a year to 18.13 per cent in June, at the BSE.

Market players said this was because of the increased share of individual retail investors in overall volumes amid the rush of new investors.

Since March 2020, close to 20 million demat accounts have been added.Earlier, the share of individual retail investors in the NSE’s cash market turnover had shot up from 39 per cent in FY20 to 45 per cent in FY21.

If one looks at a longer horizon, the share of mobile trading has jumped multifold on both exchanges over the years.

Greater smartphone penetration, lower data charges, and more millennial and GenZ investors becoming active traders since the pandemic are the reasons for this trend.

Paytm to hire over 20k sales execs ahead of IPO

Paytm is hiring over 20,000 field sales executives across the country, ahead of its IPO, The Times of India reports.

Why it's important: The move by the fintech major comes against the backdrop of stiff competition from several rivals, including PhonePe and Google Pay.

The new recruits will have an earning potential of around Rs 35,000 every month.

They will be used to promote Paytm’s entire portfolio including QR codes, POS machines, Paytm Soundbox.

They will also promote other products across the company’s ecosystem, such as wallet, UPI, Paytm Postpaid, merchant loans and insurance offerings.