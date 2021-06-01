Below is a shortlist of all the important articles from newspapers.

Delhi does it: brings Covid-19 positivity rate below 1% after 74 days

The coronavirus spread is reducing in the National Capital with Delhi reporting 648 new Covid-19 cases, showing the positivity rate coming below 1% for the first time in 74 days, Hindustan Times reports.

The positivity rate is 0.99%.

The No. of tests conducted 65,240.

The positivity rate hit to over 36% on April 22.

Hospitalisations also dropped below the 5,000-mark in 53 days.

The WHO says a positivity rate at, or below 5%, for 14 days means the pandemic is under control. And Delhi showing this trend for 11 days now.

This shows Delhi is slowly getting back to normalcy with less stress on hospitals and health infrastructure.

No rush in the air: air traffic flat after nine-week fall.

India’s skies are seeing no rush with the average number of daily fliers falls below 50,000-mark at 49,000 for the last week and the average passenger load factor was about 30%, says Mint citing a report by ICICI Securities.

It was around 60,000 in the previous week that ended on May 16.

The reasons:

Obviously, the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, including the negative Covid-19 test reports, home quarantine measures, and the lockdowns at various States.

The government measures to propel sector:

The capacity is cut back to 50% with price floors hiked by 15%.

The aviation sector can now avail of Extended Credit Linked Guarantee

Scheme with a maximum limit of 200 crore per borrower.

This is supportive of the working capital requirements for the time being but not a long-term solution.

Indian airlines expect net losses of about ₹21,000 crore this fiscal.

The sector requires additional funding of up to 37,000 crore till FY23 to recover from their losses and debt.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet defers May salaries and decides to pay employees based on the hours they worked.

Atmanirbhar Defence: New list of defence hardware to be procured locally

India added 108 items of defence hardware that the armed forces will procure from domestic vendors, says Mint. The first list of procurement had 101 defence items. The measure is part of efforts to promote local manufacturing with active participation of public and private sectors.

What is there in the list:

The new list contains sophisticated hardware and systems like light, medium and heavy combat armoured or mine-protected vehicles, helicopter-launched anti-tank missiles, anti-torpedo decoy systems for ships, software-defined radio for combat ships, wall-penetrating imaging radars, 10-km range battlefield surveillance radars, land-based medium-power radars, thermal imaging and sight intensifiers for small arms, including light machine guns and assault rifles and mountain weapons locating radars.

Gas it up: Firms use mobile refuelling units to expand retail sale.

City gas distribution companies such as Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, and Gujarat Gas are expanding their retailing business through mobile refuelling units after getting final regulatory clearance.

Why it is needed:

There is a need for opening more such stations as the vehicle population is very high here compared with the number of outlets.

No extra space is needed as these units can be parked at parking lots or open spaces.

Setting up a CNG outlet is expensive with cost varies between 75 lakh and 1 crore.

Outlook on recovery as clear as mud: Ashish Bhandariof Thermax:

Ashish Bhandari, managing director and CEO of Thermax, tells Financial Express in an interview that outlook on recovery “is clear as mud”, with a lot of positives, but potential headwinds as well.

No more annual plans:

The company is no longer thinking about the annual plans and is now preparing 90-day plans to keep organisation flexible and nimble, he said.

He said the first quarter was easy and seen many of Thermax plants cutting down capacities due to Covid. In May also the productivity is hit also as people have suffered so much on personal fronts.