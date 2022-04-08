Government slaps Rs 5 billion tax demand on wealth management firms

Big international funds, including private equity and venture capital, have misused tax treaties with Mauritius, Singapore and Cyprus, and underreported income, the Income Tax Department has said. The additional tax demand on these fund houses is more than Rs 5 billion, by some estimates. Tax authorities gave orders to at least 12 such houses last week, and initiated penalty proceedings against them.

Why it’s important: Most of the investment in question was routed to tax havens Mauritius and Cyprus instead of direct investment in India. Treaty shopping to reduce tax incidence by global wealth managers is a worldwide trend that is been resisted by many countries. India’s tough stance is in line with that.

Stock markets cautious ahead of RBI review of monetary policy

Equities in India fell for the third consecutive session amid fresh concerns on a more hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve to control high inflation in that country. The benchmark Sensex fell 0.94 percent and the 50-share Nifty declined 0.97 percent, also indicating nervousness about the review of by the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India.

Why it’s important: Stock markets are expected to remain volatile as investors could react to the likely higher inflation projections by the Reserve Bank, which is however unlikely to raise interest rates.

Flipkart internally targets $70 billion IPO valuation, may list in US next year

Flipkart, Walmart’s Indian e-commerce company, has internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60-70 billion, and plans a US listing in 2023 instead of this year. Flipkart, which competes with Amazon in India’s booming e-commerce space, had earlier set an IPO valuation goal of $50 billion.

Why it’s important: The overseas listing plan comes amid growing protests from traditional retailers that ecommerce firms bypass rules and favor select sellers, accusations the companies deny. Additionally, India is deliberating on new ecommerce regulations that could spook foreign giants.

Tata digital launches Neu app to offer products across business segments

Tata Digital, an arm of Tata Sons, has unveiled its super app Tata Neu, which allows users to shop across product categories from groceries to luxury goods and hotels, combining all the Tata group’s consumer brands on a single platform. The super app offers a suite of financial services, including UPI payments, bill payments, loans, and insurance.

Why it’s important: The super app comes at a time when many consumers have shifted to online purchases in the wake of pandemic restrictions. The ecommerce sector in booming in the country and the Tata group wants to capitalize on that.

Higher crude oil prices could block 8 plus percent growth

The Indian economy could find it tough to expand faster than 8 percent in 2022-23 if crude oil prices continue to be high for much longer, the finance ministry has said in a report. The Ukraine war poses a risk to higher inflation as well, it said.

Why it’s important: After contracting severely in the first year of the covid pandemic, the Indian economy has shown strong signs of recovery, but geopolitical tensions, higher commodity and crude oil prices, and high domestic inflation could hamstring optimal growth.

Edtech unicorn Unacademy retrenches 1,000 employees to reduce costs

Unacademy has laid off around 1,000 employees, including on-roll and contractual staff, in the past few weeks. It includes employees at group firm PrepLadder acquired in 2020. About 600 of the staff were asked to leave last week as the Bengaluru-based company looks to cut costs. Unacademy was valued at $3.4 billion when it raised $440 million led by Singapore’s Temasek in August last year.

Why it’s important: High cash burn is always a concern at rapidly expanding startups. Unacademy’s employee rationalization comes at a time when there’s a likely slowdown in venture funding and the overall economic environment is showing signs of tightening.

Direct-to-consumer firms raised $543 million in 2022-23 fiscal year

More than two direct-to-consumer companies raised funds every week on average during 2021-22, even as the pace of new entrants halved. D2C firms raised a combined $543 million during the financial year, more than the previous two fiscal years put together, according to Tracxn, a market intelligence firm. However, the number of new D2C companies fell last year at 134 new online-only brands, reversing the trend that saw more than 500 companies enter the segment in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Why it’s important: The cost of acquiring customers is increasing in India and only firms with deep pockets can hope to survive in an increasingly competitive environment. The direct-to-consumer segment could see consolidation in the near future.

Insurance regulator may remove Rs 1 billion entry cap for new insurers

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India wants the removal of the minimum entry capital requirement of Rs 1 billion to set an insurance business to help the entry of multiple players such as standalone micro-insurers and niche players. Chairman Debasish Panda said it should be left to the regulator to decide the entry fee for interested companies, depending on the size of the business and operations.

Why it’s important: The regulator wanting to ease norms is in line with the target of every individual having life cover and every household having health insurance. It also wants insurance solutions for small enterprises.

Reserve Bank forms new rules for banks to open digital banking units

The Reserve Bank of India has laid down norms to allow commercial banks to open digital banking units, while mandating minimum products and services that must be offered. The 2022-23 budget had announced the setting up of 75 digital banking units in 75 districts to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

Why it’s important: The aim digital banking units is to enable customers to have cost-effective and convenient access, and enhanced digital experience of financial such products and services being mostly available in self-service mode at any time.

Government changes rules to protect privacy of shareholders and bondholders

The central government has modified rules under the company law to protect the privacy of shareholders and bondholders by excluding their personal information from the details that need to be made available to the public on request.

Why it’s important: The latest change in rule protects information about the members such as address or registered address, e-mail ID, unique identification number and permanent account number.