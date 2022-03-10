Bargain hunters push up Indian equities amid relief rally

India’s stock markets rallied by over 2 percent for the second straight day on hopes of talks between Russia and Ukraine, even as bargain hunters bolstered their portfolios. The Sensex rose 1,223 points, or 2.3 percent, to end at 54,647, while the Nifty closed at 16,345, gaining 332 points, or 2.07 percent. Equity investors became richer by over Rs 7.21 trillion on Wednesday.

Why it’s important: The volatility in the stock markets doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. If war prolongs in Europe, and oil and commodity prices remain elevated, investors will remain jittery, especially in India which depends heavily on imported crude petroleum.

Indian Railways to spend Rs 1 trillion to develop and buy assets

The Indian Railways is planning to spend more than Rs 1 trillion on developing and procuring assets. It intends to procure 90,000 wagons over the next three fiscal years, for which the process of floating tenders will begin on March 16. It is also likely to introduce 400 new trains in the year starting April. The national transporter will spend some Rs 30,000 crore to develop 75 railway stations.

Why it’s important: The massive spending plan by the India Railways is part of the central government’s big infrastructure push to stimulate a nascent economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. The railways is gearing up for increased demand to move freight besides bolstering passenger services.

Investment banks advise against hurried launch of LIC’s IPO

Investment bankers hired by the government for the public listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India have advised against rushing the offer, even as the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the insurer’s draft red herring prospectus. The country’s largest insurance company intends to sell 5 percent stake held by the government for an estimated Rs 650 billion, initially expected to launch this month. A ministerial group will soon a decision on this after considering all inputs.

Why it’s important: Adverse market conditions and a lack of appetite for the share sale ahead of India’s largest IPO by far has placed a question mark over the timing of the initial offer that might very well be delayed. The government was hoping to meet its pared down asset sale target for the 2021-22 financial year through the LIC IPO.

Daily prices adjustments for auto fuels set to resume as crude prices soar

The government-owned oil marketers are likely to soon resume daily price adjustments of petrol and diesel after four months of pause on account of assembly elections in five states. There is, however, still uncertainty over how much of the increased oil prices will be passed on to consumers. The price of Brent crude has soared after the Ukraine war to $122 per barrel.

Why it’s important: As the latest election cycle has ended, pump prices of petrol and diesel may rise any day, the quantum of which will depend on whether the government would cushion some of the price shock by reducing central excise levies. A big rise will fuel inflation and force the Reserve Bank to increase benchmark interest rates.

Government to form new company to monetize realty assets of state-owned firms

The cabinet has approved establishing a National Land Monetization Corporation to monetize surplus land and building assets of central public sector enterprises and other government agencies. The company will have an initial authorized share capital of Rs 50 billion and paid-up share capital of Rs 1.5 billion. The department of public enterprises of the finance ministry will oversee the corporation.

Why it’s important: The central public-sector firms own 3,400 acres of land and other non-core assets that can be sold. The finance minister has said the government intends to sell non-core assets of the companies it owns.

Legal wrangles delay due diligence over Future Group’s retain assets

The three-way legal tussle involving the Future Group, Amazon, and Reliance Industries has made it difficult to carry out due diligence of assets belonging to Kishore Biyani’s stressed retail business and stakeholders will need more time to work out the modalities. Even as several options, including a joint venture between Reliance, Future and Amazon are being thrown up by the legal fraternity, the companies are against any tripartite peace deal, executives said.

Why it’s important: The Supreme Court has given a March 15 deadline to all the parties to work out a negotiated settlement, which looks unlikely. Meanwhile, Reliance has taken over many Future stores on nonpayment of rent.

Hospital chains urge government to clear Rs 5 billion in CGHS dues

An association of private hospitals has appealed to the government to immediately release outstanding dues of over Rs 5 billion related to the central government health scheme to hospitals as any further delay may force them to refuse treatment to beneficiaries. Hospitals have been made to wait for months and years to get the dues, impacting the cash flows, the Association of Healthcare Providers of India said in a letter to the health ministry.

Why it’s important: The clearing of due under the central government health scheme needs to be streamlined and made more efficient. Hospital chains have already started to reduce their exposure to government-sponsored health schemes, citing low package rates and delayed payments. Shrinking of these services impact a large number of health care seeks.

BharatPe’s board under scanner over Ashneer Grover controversy

The corporate affairs ministry is looking into the conduct of BharatPe’s board in the Ashneer Grover issue. Cofounder Grover had resigned last week as managing director and director of the fintech unicorn within minutes of the agenda of a board meeting being set to discuss alleged financial wrongdoings by his family.

Why it’s important: After Grover’s contentious exit, questions have been asked on whether his shareholding of around 9 percent in BharatPe is entirely his own. Grover and cofounder Shashvat Nakrani held some of third cofounder Bhavik Koladiya’s stake, some media reports have suggested. Grover has rubbished the claims.

Lenders wait for court verdict before selling Dish TV stake

Executive at Yes Bank, a top lender to Dish TV, has said they are awaiting the fate of a petition filed by Essel Group promoter entities, which appealed against the transfer of pledged shares in the bank’s names. Yes Bank is in advanced talks with Bharti Group and Tata Sky to sell their stake.

Why it’s important: Local lenders have voted against the appointment of a promoter nominee to Dish TV India’s board. If the satellite TV broadcaster is sold to either Bharti Group or Tata Sky, the purchase will consolidate the market position of the acquirer.

HDFC Bank to cement partnerships to recover card market share

Private lender HDFC Bank is looking at more tie-ups and product launches to recoup its lost market share in credit cards, after the Reserve Bank of India lifted the embargo on new card issuances in August last year.

In December 2020, HDFC Bank had stopped new digital banking initiatives and froze the issuing of new credit cards until it addressed lapses that had led to a series of digital outages. The bank is now looking to make up lost ground.