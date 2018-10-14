App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

More urban Indians want to escape pollution during festivals: Study

The study by Ixigo reveals that queries for ecotourism are on the rise, witnessing y-o-y spike of 25 percent

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eco-tourism is gaining popularity with a 25 percent year-on-year growth as people look to escape to offbeat locations in search of fresh air, especially during festivals, says a study.

Owing to the increasing pollution levels in metro cities, during the festive season, more and more people are planning 'green getaways', according to online travel platform Ixigo's study.

Ixigo data reveals that queries for ecotourism are on the rise, witnessing y-o-y spike of 25 percent.

The data for this study was taken from bookings and searches for travel during the festival season beginning October 1 till November 7, on ixigo platform.

related news

The data also showed that 38 percent people are travelling alone, while 32 percent are travelling with family to escape the festive season pollution.

There has also been a growing demand in queries for eco-lodges, jungle lodges, natural habitats, eco-friendly accommodation as well as offbeat destinations, it said.

Destinations such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north-east states, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have witnessed the maximum growth in eco-friendly lodging and accommodations.

Travellers have also shown interest in coastal and outback adventures to places like Australia.

Dubai, Singapore, Colombo and Bali were also some of the most popular international destinations for this period.

"About two years ago, the demand for experiential stays, ecotourism and staycations was increasing mainly among expats and foreign tourists. But, the scenario has now changed completely," Ixigo CEO and co-founder Aloke Bajpai said.

"An average of about 35 percent of the total queries received around these escapes now come from people residing in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Bangaluru and Mumbai," Bajpai added.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 10:02 am

tags #eco-tourism #environment #India #pollution #Tourism

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.