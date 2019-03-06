More than just fanfare, a saga of world records: What made 2019 Kumbh more than a spectacle

Allahabad: A Sadhu takes a holy dip at Sangam on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti during Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, in Allahabad (Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh (PTI)

Moneycontrol News

With Mahashivratri celebrations on Monday, the one-and-a-half-month-long fanfare that Kumbh Mela is, concluded. More than a crore devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam as the event drew to a close. The gathering at the confluence this year broke all records of a religious gathering and witnessed a massive congregation take the dip.

Devotees poured in until the last day and late-night showers failed to break the spirit of the faithful. Talking to PTI, Vijay Kiran Anand, the Kumbh Mela Adhikari, said: "Till (Monday) evening, as many as 1.10 crore devotees took a dip in the Sangam area. With Mahashivratri's snaan, more than 24.05 crore devotees have taken a dip in this year's Kumbh, creating a world record."

However, that is not the only one. The Kumbh 2019 went down in the Guinness Book of World Records, more than once this time. One of the other records it broke was most contributions made to a hand-print painting (theme being Jai Gange) in just eight hours. The community activity was a part of the Paint My City initiative and saw the participation of 7,664 people across all age groups.

The third world record was created for the largest parade of buses on February 28. It involved 500 buses covering more than 3.2 km of National Highway 19.

Apart from these, on March 2, Prayagraj Mela Authority also broke the world record for maximum number of people sweeping floors at multiple venues. The activity saw the participation of above 10,000 sanitation workers and was certified by Guinness authorities.

To manage the thrust of the massive footfall, an equally large number of security personnel were deployed. Police and central paramilitary personnel together ensured smooth movement of people and vehicles around the ghats (embankments).

Reportedly, 20,000 police personnel were deployed at the venue, while 40 police stations, including three Mahila police stations, were set up in the vicinity. Additionally, 40 makeshift fire-fighting stations, 15 fire outposts, 40 watch towers, and around 1,000 CCTV cameras were put up. Moreover, 6,000 home guards, 80 companies of Central forces, and 20 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary were roped in, according to OP Singh, DGP, Uttar Pradesh.

— With PTI inputs