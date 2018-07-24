Around 56% of MBA graduates in Tamil Nadu failed to land a job: AICTE data

According to data disclosed by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), around 56% of MBA graduates failed to get placed in campus placements in 2016-17. Just about 6,900 students out of 15,900 managed to secure a job.

Experts suggest management studies have much to learn from Technical education, because not so long ago, AICTE decided to follow ‘its quality, and not quantity that matters’ motto on Engineering colleges. However, the campus recruitment of MBA graduates from topmost universities remains unaffected and continues to get good packages.

“Earlier, only selected engineering and standalone institutions offered MBA programmes Now, the course is available in almost all the technical and arts and science campuses, diluting quality,” Moorthy Selvakumaran, education consultant, told The Times of India.

Bhimaraya Metri, director of Indian Institute of Mangement (IIM), Trichy, said the present situation can be improved by modifying the curriculum according to market requirements.

"We are marching toward industrial revolution 4.0, meaning a lot of automation and job cuts. So the curriculum should be revised on a regular basis, involving concepts like big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, to meet present and future needs of industries."