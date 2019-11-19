More than 90% land records computerised in 23 states: Narendra Singh Tomar

More than 90 per cent land records in 23 states and Union Territories (UTs) have been computerised under the Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Lok Sabha on November 19. Responding to a question, Tomar said the project had achieved substantial progress in 11 states and UTs.

He further said more than 90 per cent Cadastral Maps have been digitised in 19 states and UTs and substantial progress has been achieved in nine states and UTs.

Cadastral maps are large-scale maps showing the boundaries of subdivisions of land compiled for the purpose of describing and recording ownership.

The minister also revealed that the process to computerise the sub-registrar's offices (SRO) has crossed the 90 per cent mark in 22 states and UTs while significant progress had been made in eight states and UTs.

As far as integration of SRO with revenue office is concerned, more than 90 per cent of the process has been completed in 16 states and UTs and substantial progress has been achieved in eight states and UTs.

He said in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur the progress is relatively slow due to the fact that land is owned by the communities and state governments do not have land records for computerisation.

According to data presented by him, Rs 6,680.68 lakh were released in 2016-17 for the surveys under DILRMP while in 2017-18 Rs 4,091 lakh were allocated.