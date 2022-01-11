More than 9 lakh 'precaution doses' of Covid vaccine administered on first day

COVID-19 precautionary dose being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at a vaccination center in Patna, Bihar. Image: ANI.

Over nine lakh beneficiaries received their third dose of the Covid vaccine on the first day of the drive to administer the 'Precaution Dose' to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals commenced on Monday across the country.



Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, "The programme for administering the 'Precaution Dose' on the advice of doctors to healthcare and frontline workers and people of 60+ age is starting from today across the country".



"On the first day of 'Precaution Dose' for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination today, more than 9 lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group," the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.