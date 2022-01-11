MARKET NEWS

More than 9 lakh 'precaution doses' of Covid vaccine administered on first day

"On the first day of 'Precaution Dose' for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination today, more than 9 lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group," the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

PTI
January 11, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
COVID-19 precautionary dose being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at a vaccination center in Patna, Bihar. Image: ANI.

Over nine lakh beneficiaries received their third dose of the Covid vaccine on the first day of the drive to administer the 'Precaution Dose' to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals commenced on Monday across the country.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to provide additional security cover to healthcare and frontline workers on priority," he added in the same tweet.



"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to provide additional security cover to healthcare and frontline workers on priority," he added in the same tweet.

The CoWIN portal on the first day sent over one crore reminders messages to the beneficiaries to get the 'Precaution Dose'. The online booking of appointments for dose through CoWIN portal was started from Saturday. The ministry had clarified that there would be no need for new registration for the 'Precaution Dose'.

Overall, with the administration of over 82 lakhs vaccine doses on Monday, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 152.78 crores.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

