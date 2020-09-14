More than 6,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities: Education Minister

The second misconception is that open-book exams are easier. But the questions usually require application and interpretation of the information, rather than plain reproduction of facts. (Representative image)

As many as 6,210 teaching posts are currently lying vacant in Central Universities across India. This is while another 12,437 sanctioned non-teaching posts are also vacant, the Centre informed on September 14.

Despite almost one-third of the total sanctioned teaching strength remaining vacant, the government has clarified that the Education Ministry does not have any plans to absorb teachers already hired on a temporary, ad-hoc, or contract basis.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the number of vacant teaching positions for OBCs in central universities has risen to 300 for the year 2019-20, 172 for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 73 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). According to a News18 report, in the year 2018-19, the number of vacancies for OBCs was 23, 16 for SCs, and five for STs.

The Education Minister revealed the figures while replying to a question posed by Madhya Pradesh Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Singh in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Ramesh Pokhriyal further informed that in the non-teaching posts for 2019-20, there are 40 vacancies for OBCs, 21 for SCs, and nine for STs, the corresponding figures for which in the past year were 158, 80, and 40, respectively.

The Union Minister added: “The Universities have been requested to take steps to ensure that the vacancies in the universities as well as in the colleges affiliated to the universities are filled up at the earliest. However, the onus of filling up the teaching posts lies on Central Universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament.”