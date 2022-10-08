English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    More than 600 smuggled exotic animals seized at Mumbai airport

    The animals, smuggled into the country concealed in an imported consignment of live fish, included rare lizards, pythons and iguanas

    PTI
    October 08, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

    In one of the biggest seizures of its kind in the city, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 665 animals of exotic species at the Mumbai airport, an official said on Saturday.

    The animals, smuggled into the country concealed in an imported consignment of live fish, included rare lizards, pythons and iguanas, he said.

    The person who had imported the consignment and the one who was supposed to take its delivery were arrested, the DRI official added.Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the DRI intercepted the consignment on Thursday after it arrived at the Air Cargo Complex, he said.

    The consignment was opened in the presence of officials of the Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.To their shock, a total of 665 animals of rare or endangered species were found concealed inside.

    The import of such species, listed under appendices to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), is banned, the official said. The seized animals would be handed over to the forest department, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Airport #exotic animals #mumbai #seized #smuggling
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 05:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.