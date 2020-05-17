App
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

More than 400 Northeast people set to return from Bangladesh, Russia, Ukraine: Tripura minister

Ratan Lal Nath said the Ministry of External Affairs, in association with the Home Ministry, was making all efforts to ensure the safe return of the people stuck abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 400 people from the Northeast, including at least 87 from Tripura, are stranded in Bangladesh, Russia and Ukraine, and the Centre is taking necessary measures to bring them home, a minister here said.

Addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath said the Ministry of External Affairs, in association with the Home Ministry, was making all efforts to ensure the safe return of the people stuck abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The High Commissioner of India in Dhaka is coordinating with the Union government to arrange for transit of 53 people from Tripura stranded in the neighbouring country, Nath said on Saturday.

Close

A total of 198 people from the northeastern states, including 25 from Tripura, will be brought back from Ukraine, while nine from the state were among the 177 set to fly home from Russia, the minister said.

related news

"Those stuck in Ukraine and Russia would fly down to Guwahati in Assam, while 53 from Dhaka would directly reach Agartala in a bus. Their travel itinerary would be available soon," Nath added.

First Published on May 17, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #India #Northeast #Ratan Lal Nath #Tripura

