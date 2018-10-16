App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

More than 40% of the world's stunted children live in India: Report

The report was released by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on October 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than 40 percent of the world's stunted children live in India, a report compiled by the NGO Sukarya has said.

Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience due to poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation, the report on 'Public Health and Nutrition - Freeing Future Generations from Malnutrition' said.

Children are defined as stunted if their height-for-age is more than two standard deviations below the WHO child growth standards median.

As per the report, malnutrition estimates are worrying as poor nutrition causes 45 percent of the deaths among children below 5 years.

Further the report stated that 60 percent of the malnutrition burden in the country falls on Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 10:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

