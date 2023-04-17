 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More than 4.22 crore women avail MSRTC's 50% bus fare concession scheme

Apr 17, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

The daily passenger count has increased by six lakh after the implementation of the scheme called the 'Mahila Samman Yojana from March 17 following its announcement in the state budget for 2022-23, an official said.

The daily passenger count has increased by six lakh after the implementation of the scheme called the 'Mahila Samman Yojana from March 17 following its announcement in the state budget for 2022-23, he said.

"Of the 4.22 crore women passengers who availed the scheme, the highest 30.24 lakh travelled on ST buses in Kolhapur division, followed by 22.97 lakh in Jalgaon division and 22.91 lakh in Sangli division," he said.

"Of the 55 lakh passengers who travel on ST buses everyday, some 14 lakh are women. The scheme is getting an overwhelming response with people choosing ST buses as a cheaper and safer option," he added.