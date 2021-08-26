More than 3.77 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

Representative image

Over 58.76 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

More than 1.03 crore doses are also in the pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that more than 3.77 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it said.