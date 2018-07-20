App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

More than 20% Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains ran late in last two months

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railways' premium trains Shatabdi and Rajdhani ran around 30 percent and 22 percent late respectively during the last two months, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed Rajya Sabha today. The minister said that over April-June, the punctuality of trains was affected due to large-scale maintenance work being carried out on the tracks.

He said railways took 4,60,56 hours for such work during April-June 2018 as against 4,11,627 hours during the same period in 2017. It is 11.89 percent more than  the last year.

"Various steps have been initiated to improve punctuality such as prioritisation of preventive maintenance of assets to minimize asset failures, capacity enhancement projects by the construction of additional loop lines at stations, doubling, construction of third line corridors...Besides, punctuality drives are launched from time to time and staff involved in train operations are sensitised," he said.

In the last two months, while 70 percent Rajdhani trains running in the south-east central zone were late, 64 percent of Shatabdi trains running through the eastern zone were delayed.

None of the Rajdhani trains running in south central zone remained 100 percent on time while Shatabdis running in the south-eastern zone recorded a punctuality of almost 92 percent.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

