    More than 1,500 people killed in accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway in 10 years: Maharashtra minister

    Ravindra Chavan gave a written reply during a discussion through a calling attention notice by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu.

    PTI
    August 18, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    More than 1,500 people lost their lives in road accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway between 2012 and 2022, Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan said in the state Assembly on Thursday.

    Chavan gave a written reply during a discussion through a calling attention notice by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu.

    "From 2012 to 2022, a total of 6,692 accidents took place on the Mumbai-Goa highway and 1,512 people lost their lives," the minister said. "The state government is trying to complete the construction of the highway by December 2023, he added.

    The lane widening work of the highway has been going on since many years.
