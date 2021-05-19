More pharma firms should be allowed to make COVID-19 vaccine in India, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has suggested that more pharma companies should be allowed to make the COVID-19 vaccine in the country during the pandemic to scale up production.

Addressing Vice-Chancellors of Universities in India virtually on May 18, Gadkari said he will also request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a law for allowing more pharma companies to manufacture life-saving drugs by paying 10 percent royalty to the patent holder of the drug.

"If the demand of vaccine is more than its supply then it creates a problem. So, instead of one company, 10 more companies should be allowed to make vaccines by paying 10 percent royalty to the original patent holder of the vaccine," he said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to the Prime Minister, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are two vaccine makers in the country currently — Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India — which are manufacturing Covaxin and Covishield, respectively. These two firms can be given royalty from the profit of other companies for the use of their original formulas, Kejriwal had said.

Also read | COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 13.2 lakh people receive jab on May 18, over 18.5 crore shots administered in India so far

Only three vaccines have so far been approved to be sold in India — Covaxin, Coveshield and Sputnik V. Sputnik V has been approved to be imported from Russia by Dr Reddy’s but is yet to be widely available in the country.

The road transport and highways minister lamented that India still has to import raw material for making medicines. "We want to make Atmanirbhar Bharat…All districts of India should be self-reliant for medical oxygen," he said, adding that India’s health sector is facing a deep crisis.

"We should try to remain positive and self-confident during the pandemic," he noted.

India’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,83,248, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 19. The country reported 2,67,334 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,54,96,330.