More optimistic about India’s future than worried: Former PM Manmohan Singh

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, India is currently playing an important role in navigating the new world and is thus doing the right thing putting its sovereign as well as economic interests first, while also appealing for peace,” said former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10, Manmohan Singh in an interview with The Indian Express stated that he was “more optimistic about India’s future than worried” but that optimism is “contingent on India being a harmonious society.”

Manmohan Singh, who oversaw the establishment of the G20 as a leaders' summit in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis also emphasised the importance of using diplomacy and foreign policy judiciously and not for partisan or personal political purposes.

“Foreign policy has always been an important element of India’s governance framework, but it is fair to say that it has become even more relevant and important to domestic politics today than earlier,” the former PM said when asked about the evolution of foreign policy in domestic politics.

On challenges faced by the global economy and India’s position in the same, Singh stated that the country's external trade as a share of its GDP doubled between 2005 to 2015, which benefitted us enormously and lifted millions out of poverty. It also means that India’s economy is much more integrated with the global economy, he said. During the 2008 financial crisis, the G20 did very well in coordinating policy responses, strengthening global financial safety nets and initiating a process of inter-governmental coordination, he added.

“When two or more powers are caught in a conflict, there is immense pressure on other nations to choose sides. I believe India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace,” said Singh highlighting the challenges amid the Russia-Ukraine war. “It is important for the G20 to set aside security differences and keep its focus on policy coordination to tackle the challenges of climate, inequality and confidence in global trade,” he added.

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, the former PM feels more optimistic about India’s future than worried. However, his optimism is entirely dependent on India being a harmonious society, which is the bedrock for all progress and development. India’s innate instinct is to welcome and celebrate diversity which must be preserved, he added.