PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|more-kisan-rail-trains-to-help-farmers-get-better-prices-report-6100771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 110

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More Kisan Rail trains to help farmers get better prices: Report

Railways began the first Kisan Rail service on August 7, ferrying perishable goods from Maharashtra to Bihar.

Moneycontrol News

The centre is mulling to increase the number of Kisan Rail trains to help farmers get better prices for their produce and reduce wastage of perishable goods. Presently, Kisan Rail trains ferry fruits and vegetables, connecting Deolali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar, Anantapur to New Delhi, Bengaluru to Hazrat Nizamuddin and Nagpur to Delhi.

There has been a demand for more Kisan Rail trains as farmers are getting benefits. The Railways is planning to introduce more trains and routes in close coordination with the agriculture ministry, the Economic Times reported, citing an official from the agriculture department.

The official further said that the travel time of these trains has been cut by more than 50 percent due to less traffic on routes.

Close

"The Railways is currently running a lesser number of passenger trains, facilitating the swifter movement of goods trains. People are getting fresh fruits and vegetables. Wastage has also come down significantly," the official added as per the report.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Railways began the first Kisan Rail service on August 7, ferrying perishable goods from Maharashtra to Bihar. The fourth service was added in October.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this initiative in her Budget speech earlier this year envisaging setting up of a 'Kisan Rail' through the public-private-partnership (PPP) model for a cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 09:27 am

tags #India #Kisan Rail trains #Nirmala Sitharaman #railways

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.