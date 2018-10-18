App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

More joint exercises needed for better coordination in disaster relief: Narendra Modi

He also stressed on the need to bring in global expertise in the field of disaster management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to hold more joint exercises by various stakeholders such as the NDMA to improve coordination between agencies in disaster relief management.

Chairing the sixth meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in New Delhi, he reviewed the activities of NDMA to effectively manage and respond to disasters. He also reviewed ongoing projects undertaken by the authority, a brief statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi emphasised on the need for better coordination among various stakeholders and undertake more joint exercises to bring about effective response to save life and property.

He also stressed on the need to bring in global expertise in the field of disaster management, the statement said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh were present at the meeting, along with members and officials of NDMA.
