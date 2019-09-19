App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

More innovation required in India to become self-reliant in defence production: Rajnath Singh

Singh also inaugurated the Engineers' Conclave 2019 as well as Product Development and Innovation Centre at the premises of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India needs to focus more on research and development (R&D) and innovation as it will help the country in becoming self-reliant in defence production. "In order to achieve the desired objective, we have to become self-reliant in defence production and this can only happen through more R&D, innovation and creation of cutting-edge technologies in the defence sector," the minister said here.



"The Indian defence industry in the past had not performed to its full potential, which has led to the country's overwhelming dependence on imported arms," he said during his speech at BEL.

One of the main reasons for the under performance was our lack of technology and innovation in the defence sector, he said.

"Developing critical and cutting-edge technologies indigenously will make the country self-sufficient, saving the precious foreign exchange, which could be utilised in other development activities in our country," the minister added.

Satish Reddy, chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as well as secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and M V Gowtama, chairman and Managing Director, BEL, were also present at the event.

"It is well said that when nations go to war, the one with the best technology is most likely to win," he said.

"This was evident even during the times of Anglo-Mysore wars when the innovation in the military use of rockets instilled fear in the minds of the British by the Mysore rulers of this region," Singh explained.

In the late 1700s, the Mysorean Army, under Haider Ali and his son Tipu Sultan, had effectively used rockets against the British East India Company.

The Mysorean rockets were better than all other rockets because they used iron tubes to hold the gunpowder. This had devastating effects on the opponent.

"Given the changing global scenario and turbulences across the key regions; it is pertinent that India develops the key technologies required for its self-defence," the Union minister said.

On Thursday morning, Singh flew a sortie in Tejas with Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, becoming the first Defence minister to fly in this light combat aircraft.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rajnath Singh

